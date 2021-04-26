AURORA - Despite scoring 10 runs in six innings, Batesville's softball team suffered a lopsided loss Friday at South Dearborn. The Knights knocked off the Bulldogs 20-10.
Paige Oldham and Sarah Ripperger both had three hits. Oldham hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs, while Ripperger had a double and two RBIs.
Emma Belter had two hits, while Kylie Laker, Margaret Wilson, Calli Fletcher, Kaylin Hinners and Renee Lecher each had one hit.
Four Batesville errors led to 11 unearned runs in the contest. Freshman Renee Lecher took the loss.
South Dearborn scored 12 runs in the first and two in the second to stake a 14-0 lead.
Batesville dropped to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, while South Dearborn improved to 3-4 and 1-1.
JV action
South Dearborn won the junior varsity game 7-4.
Batesville scored all four runs in the third. But the Knights answered with five in the bottom half of that inning, then tacked on two more in the fourth.
Samantha Kessens had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Georgia Mertz, Athena Mitchell and Natasha Fowler had one hit apiece.
Katie Mobley allowed eight hits and struck out three, pitching all four innings.
Up next
The Bulldogs will play Tuesday at Connersville. The Spartans won 10-0 when they met last week.
The next JV game will be Thursday against Greensburg.
