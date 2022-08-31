BATESVILLE - The Bulldogs hosted EIAC rival Greensburg Monday and posted a 5-0 victory.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Greensburg's Bryce Stringer 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith knocked off Greensburg's Dan Fisse 6-1, 6-1.
Batesville's Sam Johnson defeated Greensburg's Jeter Edwards 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy won in a super tie-breaker over Greensburg's Abe Tebbe and Jake McKissey 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling defeat Greensburg's Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver 6-2, 6-0.
The Bulldogs move to 6-1 (2-0 EIAC).
In junior varsity action, Greensburg's Jacob Duerstock defeated Batesville's Landon Oldham 8-4. Batesville's Lincoln Garrett defeated Greensburg's Reece Chapman 8-7 (7-1). Batesville's chase Schwegman won 8-2 over Greensburg's Wade Schutte. In doubles, Batesville's Grant Goldsmith and Caleb Mohr knocked off Greensburg's Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy 8-3.
Greensburg
On Tuesday, Greensburg defeated Brownstown Central 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Stringer won 6-4, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Fisse lost 6-0, 6-3. Edwards won 4-6, 7-6(5), 10-6 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Tebbe and McKinsey won 6-2, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Adkins and Beaver won 6-0, 6-4
Duerstock won 8-0 in junior varsity action.
East Central knocked off Greensburg 3-2 Thursday.
For the Pirates, Stringer won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Fisse lost 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2 singles and Edwards was defeated at No. 3 singles 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Tebbe and McKinsey won 6-3, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Beaver and Adkins lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
In JV action, Duerstock won 8-2, Chapman won 8-4, Schutte won 8-3 and Hellmich and Coy won 8-1 in doubles.
Batesville
The Batesville tennis team travelled to East Central and knocked off the Trojans 4-1 match to advance to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in the EIAC.
At No. 1 singles, Cael Rahe defeated Max Daniels 6-3, 6-2. Jaden Smith defeated Ian Maxwell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Landon Oldham lost to Joel Richter 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy defeated Noah Mersmann and Brenden Griffin 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling won 6-2, 6-4 over Max Koechler and Nate Lockard.
The Batesville tennis team hosted Centerville Saturday and came away with a 5-0 win.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Alex Wandersee 6-4, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith knocked off Bryson Hale 6-0, 6-3. Batesville's Sam Johnson won the No. 3 singles match 7-5, 6-3 over Jayden Saylor.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy shut out Brady Moore and Joe Martin 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Lyle Oesterling and Alec Bunselmeier blanked Kale Creech and Kyson Wright 6-0, 6-0.
The Bulldogs move to 5-1 on the year.
Rushville
The Lions tennis team traveled to Franklin County Tuesday and and defeated the Wildcats 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright defeated Garrett Kuntz 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Jensen Smith defeated Tyson Rosenberger 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Trevor Hunter defeated Bryce Bruns 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Konner Parsley and Mason Mosburg fell to Trevor Bruns and Ty Bruns in three sets 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Franklin County defaulted the No. 2 doubles match.
