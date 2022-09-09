COLUMBUS - The Bulldog tennis team traveled to Columbus to take on the Olympians of Columbus East. The Bulldogs were up to the task against a solid Olympian team, winning 5-0.
Batesville's Cael Rahe won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles over Eric Takahashi.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith knocked off Matthew Degner 6-1, 6-2.
Batesville's Sam Johnson defeated Brady Redelman 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Batesville's No. 1 doubles team of Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy won in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 over Ethan Bumbalough and Jacob Bettmer.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling defeated Henry Ulrich and Tyler Ernst 6-2, 6-0.
Batesville is 10-1 on the season and 5-0 in the EIAC. Batesville heads back to Columbus Saturday to play in the Columbus North Invitational.
Rushville
The Lions defeated the visiting New Castle Trojans Thursday 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright defeated Jake Jenkins 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.
Rushville's Jensen Smith shut out Matthew Harper at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Trevor Hunter also pitched a shut out, knocking off Jackson Gulley6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Konner Parsley and Mason Mosburg fell to Ryan Grieser and Austin Nunez 6-4, 7-6.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Lucas Vaughn and Clayton Chase stuck it out in three sets to defeat Drew Coy and Trenton Boughton 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
Rushville fell 5-0 to visiting Eastern Hancock Wednesday. The JV Lions also fell to Eastern Hancock 5-0.
