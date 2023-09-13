RUSHVILLE - The Lions played host to EIAC foe Batesville Tuesday. The Bulldogs were able to post a 5-0 conference victory.
Batesville's Sam Johnson knocked off Rushville's Josh Wainwright 6-0, 6-4 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Caleb Mohr defeated Rushville's Clayton Chase 6-1, 6-3.
Batesville's Lincoln Garrett won in straight sets at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-4 over Rushville's Mason Mosburg.
In doubles, Batesville's Landon Oldham and Wes Peters defeated Rushville's Wesley Mauzy and Lucas Vaughn 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's duo of Owen Westerfeld and Jevan Smith defeated Rushville's Edgar Fernandez and Aiden Philpot 6-2, 6-0.
In junior varsity action, Batesville's William Moore defeated Rushville's Lucas Winters 8-1.
In doubles, Batesville's James Hughes and Will Patterson jumped out to a 6-1 lead. Rushville's Jacob Schwendenman and Winters stormed back, but eventually fell to the Bulldog duo 8-5.
