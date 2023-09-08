Batesville picked up a 5-0 conference win over Franklin County to move to 4-7 (3-2 EIAC) on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville’s Sam Johnson game up just one game in winning 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville’s Caleb Mohr rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville’s Lincoln Garrett also posted a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Batesville’s No. 1 doubles team of Landon Oldham and Wes Peters won 6-3, 6-1.
Batesville’s No. 2 duo of Jevan Smith and Owen Westerfield shut out the Wildcats 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg
Greensburg split a pair of mid-week contests with Shelbyville and South Dearborn.
Tuesday, the Pirates hosted Shelbyville and fell by a score of 3-2. Mason McNulty won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-0 and Jacob Duerstock won at No. 3 singles 7-6 (6-1), 7-5. Dan Fisse lost a 3-setter at No. 1 singles. Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver were defeated at No. 1 doubles and Lance Coy and Justin Adkins lost at No. 2 doubles.
Wednesday, the Pirates traveled to South Dearborn and won 5-0. All three singles matches and both doubles pairings won without losing a game, 6-0, 6-0.
Thursday, the Pirates swept Franklin County 5-0.
No. 1 singles player Fisse won 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, McNulty won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Duerstock won 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles action, No. 1 pairing Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Lance Coy and Justin Adkins won 6-0, 6-2.
Rushville
LAWRENCEBURG – The Lions tennis team traveled to Lawrenceburg Tuesday and posted a 3-2 victory with a sweep of the singles positions.
Rushville’s Mason Mosburg defeated Lawrenceburg’s Tufts at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Clayton Chase defeated Lawrenceburg’s Buehler 6-4, 6-2. At No. 1 singles, the deciding 3.5 hour match was played under the lights with Rushville’s Josh Wainwright defeating Lawrenceburg’s Safaivyan 7-6, 4-6, 7-6.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Wesley Mauzy and Edgar Fernandez lost to the duo of Bray and Green6-0, 6-4. At No. 2 doubles, Rushville’s Aiden Philpot and Jacob Schwendenman lost a close match to Ahaus and Flanagan 6-4, 6-4
Rushville is is 4-6 on the season.
Monday, the Lions played host to Waldron and fell to the Mohawks 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Wainwright was defeated by Lucas Shaw 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Chase was defeated by Charlie Fischer 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Mosburg lost to Caiden Young 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Mauzy and Lucas Vaughn were defeated by Jacob Lindsey and Jack Fischer 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Fernandez and Philpot were defeated by Conner Hinchman and Matthew Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
