ST. LEON - After knocking off Milan 5-0 in sectional semifinal, Batesville matched that score in the championship against East Central, winning the sectional title 5-0. The Bulldogs advance to the Richmond Regional which is set to begin Tuesday.
In the semifinal win over Milan, Cael Rahe won at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Jaden Smith cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
At No. 3 singles, Sam Johnson gave up only one game in winning 6-0, 6-1.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy blanked Milan 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling won 6-1, 6-1.
Greensburg
NORTH VERNON - The Pirates traveled to Jennings County for sectional action. In a tight match with Southwestern (Hanover), the Pirates lost a nail-biter 3-2 to the Rebels. Greensburg finishes the year at 8-8.
"I was so incredibly proud of how our guys fought in the match. Two weeks ago Southwestern beat us very easily and that was not the case last night. I am also excited to see Bryce Stringer move on in the No. 1 singles draw and Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey to move on in the No. 1 doubles draw. Both Bryce and our No. 1 doubles have been playing very well as of late and I am excited to see them continue to compete," Coach Colin Rigney said.
At No. 1 singles, Stringer won 6-1, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Tebbe and McKinsey posted a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
Dan Fisse was defeated at No. 2 singles by the final of 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Jeter Edwards rallied from a set down, but fell in three sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team had the tightest match on the courts. Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver went three marathon sets before falling 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4.
Southwestern (Hanover) went on to knock off Jennings County 3-2 to win the sectional title.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - The Lions defeated Union County 5-0 in the semifinal round of the Connersville Sectional Thursday. The Lions take on the host Spartans for the sectional title at 10 a.m. Saturday.
At No. 1 singles, Josh Wainwright defeated Logan Boone in three sets 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Jensen Smith blanked Jacoby Petry 6-0, 6-0.
Trevor Hunter won at No. 3 singles by default.
At No. 1 doubles, Mason Mosburg and Lucas Vaughn defeated James Gill and Dalton Creech 6-2, 7-6.
The No. 2 doubles team of Konner Parsley and Clayton Chase defeated Teratin Goecke and Grant Cox in three sets 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.
