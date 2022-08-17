GREENSBURG - The Pirates tennis team opened the regular season by hosting New Palestine. In a tight match, the visiting Dragons escaped with a 3-2 win over the Pirates.
New Palestine swept Greensburg in singles, but Greensburg took both doubles matches.
For the Pirates, Bryce Stinger lost 7-5, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Dan Fisse lost 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Jeter Edwards fell 6-4, 6-3.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey won 6-1, 7-6 (5). At No. 2 doubles, Greensburgs Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver won 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
At the junior varsity level, Jacob Duerstock fell 8-1 and 7-6 (4). Reece Chapman went 1-1, losing the first match 8-0, but winning the second match 8-4. Wade Schutte went 1-1 as well, losing the first match 8-0, but winning the second match 7-6 (6). Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy 8-5 in doubles. Hellmich lost in singles 6-0 and Coy lost in singles 6-4.
"Overall, I was very pleased with our effort and our ability to battle against a tough opponent like New Pal. I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight and will look to bounce back on Wednesday against Rushville," Coach Collin Rigney said.
Batesville
Batesville traveled to Milan Tuesday and knocked off the Indians 5-0. The Bulldogs only gave up one game in the entire varsity match.
At No. 1 singles, Cael Rahe won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Jaden Smith won 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Cole Pride won 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory. At No. 2 doubles, Lyle Oesterling and Landon Oldham won 6-0, 6-0.
Batesville moves to 2-0 on the season.
The junior varsity team played two matches. The No. 1 doubles team of Grant Goldsmith and Will Moore won their match 6-1. Lincoln Garrett won his No. 1 singles match 6-2.
Rushville
Rushville opened the tennis season with a 4-1 road loss at East Central.
Josh Wainwright picked up the lone win for the Lions. Wainwright won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
Jensen Smith and Trevor Hunter fell at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, both coming off the court in two sets 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Konner Parsley and Mason Mosburg were defeated by East Central. Clayton Chase and William Ervin fell at No. 2 doubles for the Lions.
In junior varsity action, East Central won 3-1.
Posting a doubles victory for the team were Edgar Fernandez and Liam Gurley, defeating their opponents 8-4.
