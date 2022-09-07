SHELBYVILLE - The Pirates tennis team made the trip to Shelbyville Tuesday to face the Golden Bears. Shelbyville improved to 7-3 on the season with a 4-1 victory over the Pirates.
Shelbyville's Aidan Asher defeated Greensburg's Bryce Stringer 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
Shelbyville's No. 2 singles player Caden Tackett knocked off Greensburg's Dan Fisse 7-5, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Shelbyville's Logan Prickett defeated Greensburg's Jeter Edwards6-0, 6-2.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey picked up the point for the Pirates with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Shelbyville's Aiden Smith and Caden Claxton.
At No. 2 doubles, Shelbyville's Karson Schaff and Reece Prickett knocked off Greensburg's Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver 6-4, 6-0.
Batesville
Host Batesville gave up only one game in the match with Franklin County as the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 5-0 to move to 9-1 on the season and 5-0 in the EIAC.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Cael Rahe defeated Garrett Kuntz 6-0, 6-0.
Batesville's Jaden Smith knocked off Tyson Rosenberger 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Sam Johnson shut out Bryce Bruns 6-0, 6-0.
Batesville's No. 1 doubles team of Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy defeated Trevor Bruns and Ty Bruns 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling won by default.
Rushville
WALDRON - The Lions tennis team (4-4) traveled to Waldron and suffered a 4-1 loss to the Mohawks.
Rushville's Trevor Hunter won the No. 3 singles match in three sets 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles squad of Lucas Vaughn and Clayton Chase also fought into a third set, but could not close out the match with sets of 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.
The JV team also fell to the Mohawks 3-0. Liam Gurley and William Ervin each played competitive singles matches, both losing their sets 8-5.
