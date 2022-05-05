Greensburg defeated a very solid Lawrenceburg team 3-2 in tennis action. The win moves the Lady Pirates to 10-2 on the season and 5-1 in the EIAC.
Greensburg's Jenna Foster was first off the court with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles.
Next off was Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing at No. 2 singles, winning 6-3, 6-0.
Greensburg's Josie Nobbe was defeated at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, the Greensburg team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer lost a tight match 7-5, 6-4.
The match came down to No. 2 doubles team. Greensburg's duo of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock got off to a great start, winning the first set 6-1, but then lost the second set 6-4. After dropping the first game of the third set, the Lady Pirates due won 6-2 to seal the victory.
In JV action for Greensburg, Leah West lost 7-5. Kayla Kramer won 6-4 and the doubles team of Annie Pumphrey and Claire Nobbe lost a close match 7-6 (7-4).
