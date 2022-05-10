The Lady Pirates tennis team improved to 12-2 on the season with a 4-1 victory over New Palestine.
At No. 1 singles, Jenna Foster cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win.
At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory.
Josie Nobbe rallied from a set down at No. 3 singles to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer won 6-3, 6-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock lost 7-6, 3-6, 10-3.
In junior varsity action, Leah West won 8-0 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Kayla Kramer won 8-5. At No. 1 doubles, Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey won 8-4.
The Lady Pirates defeated an undefeated and possible sectional opponent in Southwestern (Hanover), 4-1. Greensburg moves to 11-2 on the season.
First off the court was the No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock, winning 6-3, 6-1.
"They did a nice job getting ahead and staying ahead throughout the entire match," Coach Rigney said.
Jenna Foster, at the No. 1 singles position, had some long points and long games, but eventually settled in and won 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing played probably the best match of the season, according to Coach Rigney, and defeated a solid opponent 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Josie Nobbe was down 5-2 in the first set, but she found her game and ended up winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.
"This match was great for her confidence. It was great to see her battle back and find the will and strength to win," Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman fell 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 13-11.
"We had opportunities to win 5-0, but were unable to capitalize on them; however, fortunately for us, we found a way to get four other points to win the match 4-1," Rigney said.
In JV action, Leah West won 6-2, Kayla Kramer won 6-1, and the doubles team of Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won 6-0.
"Tonight was a good night for us. We showed a lot of heart, put forth a great effort, and played some smart tennis," Coach Rigney said.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs varsity tennis team traveled to Morristown and picked up a 5-0 victory.
Summer Ratcliffe, Laney Walsman and Annie Negovetich were all straight set winners in singles play.
Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell teamed up for a win at No 1 doubles, while Belle Westerfeld and Molly Meer won at No. 2 doubles.
Rushville
The Lady Lions tennis team (4-14) traveled to South Dearborn and defeated the Lady Knights 5-0.
Olivia Yager was the first to finish, shutting out her opponent at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-0.
Jin Calaf captured the next win at No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, the duo of Cora Emory and Isabella Wilson earned the deciding match for the team win 6-0, 6-0.
Audrey Gulley was victorious at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Mallory McDaniel and Janne Vogel posted a 6-2, 6-1 win.
The Lady Lions JV squad were also victorious, defeating the Lady Knights 3-0. Brooklyn Newbold and Jade Edwards each earned singles victories by the scores of 6-1 and 6-0, respectively. The doubles team of Matilde Volpi and Morgan Beard won 6-0.
The Lady Lions tennis team fell to the visiting East Central Trojans on Senior Night by a score of 5-0.
Jin Calaf had a close match at No. 3 singles, falling in two sets 6-4, 7-5. Olivia Yager exchanged leads with her opponent at No. 2 singles, ultimately falling 6-3, 6-3.
The JV squad also fell to the Lady Trojans by a score of 4-1.
The lone win for the evening for the Lady Lions came from the No. 1 doubles team of Volpi and Alexander, defeating their opponents 8-5.
At No. 2 singles, Jade Edwards began to battle back, but was unable to overcome her opponent with a score of 8-5.
In another close match, the No. 2 doubles team of Adams and Pitman found a groove late in the match to win three consecutive games, but could not keep the streak going, dropping the match 8-4.
