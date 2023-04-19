RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team hosted Batesville Monday and fell to the Lady Bulldogs 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Laney Walsman defeated Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Audrey Gulley defeated Batesville's Isabelle Wonnell in two sets 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Annie Negovetich defeated Rushville's Katie Tabeling 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Cayman Werner and Summer Ratcliffe defeated Rushville's Morgan Beard and Jade Edwards 6-1, 6-0.
Batesville's No. 2 doubles team of Belle Westerfeld and Molly Meer defeated Rushville's Megan Alexander and Lanea Adamsin 6-3, 6-0.
Batesville won the junior varsity match 4-0.
Greensburg vs. Batesville
GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates improved to 8-0 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Batesville.
"We got off to a great start and continued our solid play throughout the entire match," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe gave the Lady Pirates their first point defeating Belle Westerfeld and Molly Meer 6-0, 6-0.
Next off the court was at No. 3 singles where Greensburg's Mary Harmon defeated Annie Negovetich 6-1, 6-0.
Greensburg's third point came at No. 2 singles. Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing defeated Isabelle Wonnell 6-1, 6-0.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer defeated Cayman Werner and Summer Ratcliffe 6-2, 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster defeated Laney Walsman 6-1, 6-0.
In junior varsity play, Mya Comer won 8-1 and Emma Kuntz won 8-0 in singles and in JV doubles, Morgan Cain and Claire Nobbe won 8-1.
"The weather was better tonight and our play was better as well. We were focused and played to win in all spots. We need to keep this momentum going as we face East Central on Thursday," Coach Rigney added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.