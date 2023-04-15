BROOKVILLE – After suffering a couple close losses to open the season, the Batesville girls tennis team posted a 4-1 at Franklin County.
The Lady Bulldogs were winners at No. 2 and 3 singles. Isabelle Wonnell posted 6-1 and 6-2 win over Lola Mann at No. 2, while Annie Negovetich defeated Kristen Ison 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Summer Ratcliffe and Cayman Werner were 6-1 and 6-3 winners over Vivian Silasa and Moorea Nobbe. Josie Meyer and Madison Wanstrath teamed up to post a 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 2 doubles over Shannon Stenger and Serena Silas.
Batesville No. 1 singles player Laney Walsman was defeated 6-1 and 6-4 by Nicole Mears.
The junior varsity team continued its winning way with a 5-0 victory.
Winning JV matches for the Lady Bulldogs were the doubles teams of Kate Bauer and Maggie Wilson, Addalyn Fledderman and Ava Walsman, and Lucy Abplanalp and Ella Wolters.
Greensburg
GREENSBURG – The Lady Pirates picked up win No. 6 on the season with a 5-0 victory over Madison.
“All players won handily in straight sets which made for a quick evening. We are 6-0 on the season, have the weekend off, and host Columbus East on Monday,” Coach Rigney said. “It was a busy week for us having matches four days in a row, but it’s time for some practice. Hopefully we can continue our success into next week.”
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions tennis team hosted Eastern Hancock Thursday and defeated the Lady Royals 4-1.
Rushville’s Brooklyn Newbold defeated Tori Parker at No. 1 singles in two sets of 6-4, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Audrey Gulley defeated Lexi Swauger 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Rushville’s Isabella Wilson defeated Allisa Smithson in two sets of 6-4, 6-1.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Jade Edwards were defeated by Savanah Hardin and Mikayla Hardy in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Rushville’s No. 2 doubles team of Megan Alexander and Lanea Adams defeated Abby Bolding and Shayla Ballard in two sets 7-6, 7-5.
The junior varsity squad fell to the Lady Royals 3-1. The lone win of the evening for the Lady Lions came from the doubles team of Katie Tabeling and Lauren Megee as they defeated Sky Currence and Lyla Hancock 6-4.
