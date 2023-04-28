RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lion tennis team hosted former conference foe Pendleton Heights Thursday. Rushville improved to 6-6 on the season with a 4-1 win over the Lady Arabians.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold defeated Jessica Thompson in two sets 7-5, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Audrey Gulley rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Gia Thorsen. Completing the singles sweep, Rushville's Isabella Wilson defeated Josie Graves 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams fell to Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore 6-1, 7-6. Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Jade Edwards and Megan Alexander defeated Bella Ritchey and Sarah Ghosh in a third-set tiebreaker with set scores 6-3, 4-6, 7-6.
The JV team played a competitive match, but fell to the Lady Arabians 3-2. Cora Morgan gained an 8-6 victory at No. 2 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Lilly Bow and Katie Tabeling defeated Kaylynn Mooreland and Riegan Friedman 8-3.
Greensburg
BROOKVILLE - A 5-0 win at Franklin County Thursday moved the Lady Pirates tennis team to 11-0 on the season.
Greensburg's Jenna Foster rallied from a 1-set down deficit to win 1-6, 6-0, 10-4 in a super tie-breaker at No. 1 singles.
Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing (No. 2 singles), Mary Harmon (No. 3 singles), Ella Chapman and Janae Comer (No. 1 doubles) and Josie Nobbe, and Hailey Duerstock (No. 2 doubles) all won in straight sets to give Greensburg the 5-0 victory.
Greensburg's Mya Comer, Kayla Kramer, Morgan Cain, Anne Pumphrey, Claire Nobbe, and Emma Kuntz were all winners in their junior varsity matches.
Batesville
SHELBYVILLE - The Batesville Lady Bulldogs traveled to Shelbyville and posted a 3-2 win over the Golden Bears.
Batesville picked up wins at No.2 and 3 singles as well as No. 2 doubles.
Laney Walsman was a 6-0 and 6-0 winner over Renee Aldridge at No. 2, while Annie Negovetich won 6-2 and 6-1 against Ella Connolly. Belle Westerfeld and Molly Meer teamed up to win 6-2 and 7-6 at No. 2 doubles over Riley Lee and Sydney Baker.
In junior varsity play, Josie Meyer, Addie Fledderman and Kate Bauer won singles matches. Doubles victories were recorded by Maggie Wilson and Ava Walsman, Ella Wolters and Lucy Abplanalp, Madison Wanstrath and Bauer and Walsman and Fledderman.
