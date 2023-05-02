Rushville Invitational champs

The Lady Lions claimed the 2023 Rushville Invitational team title with wins over Morristown, Cambridge City Lincoln and Tri.

RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lions took home the team title in the annual Rushville Invitational Saturday with wins over Morristown, Cambridge City Lincoln and Tri. Rushville is now 9-6 on the season.

In the first round, the Lady Lions defeated Morristown 5-0. At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Brooklyn Newbold defeated Sarah Essex 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Audrey Gulley knocked off Abby Mendoza 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Rushville’s Isabella Wilson defeated Oliva Trlak 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s duo of Lanea Adams and Morgan Beard defeated Remi Spicklemire and Bri Flores 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Rushville’s Megan Alexander and Jade Edwards cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Katelyn Hillock and Ashlee Balinger.

In the second round, the Lady Lions topped Cambridge City 4-1 to set up the title match against Tri.

At No. 1 singles, Newbold was defeated by Mia Cup 6-3, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Gulley shut out Reagan Sturgis 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Wilson allowed just won game to Bailey Burgin, winning 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Adams and Beard defeated Samantha Lilley and Rachel Morgan in a third set super tie-breaker 3-6, 6-3, 10-1. At No. 2 doubles, Alexander and Edwards won by default.

In the final round, Rushville held off the Lady Titans of Tri 3-2.

At No. 1 singles, Newbold lost to Chloe West 6-0, 7-5.At No. 2 singles, Gulley defeated Paige Robertson 6-2, 6-0.At No. 3 singles, Wilson knocked off Payton Dolce 7-5, 6-2.

At No. 1 doubles, Adams and Beard lost to Jade Coffey and Naliyah Walker 6-4, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Alexander and Edwards rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Baleigh Rumler and Morgan Hilbert.

Batesville

BATESVILLE – The Batesville High School tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to Lawrenceburg.

Batesville’s lone win of the varsity match came at No. 2 doubles. Isabelle Westerefeld and Molly Meer defeated Jenna May and Kelsey Offutt 7-5 and 6-3.

In junior varsity play, the doubles teams of Ella Wolters and Grace Walter and the duo of Karsyn Watson and Lucy Abplanalp were winners.

