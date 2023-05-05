Lady Pirates seniors - tennis

The Lady Pirates celebrated Senior Night Thursday with a 5-0 win over Rushville. The win also clinched the EIAC title for Greensburg.

GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates tennis team completed an undefeated Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference season with a 5-0 win on Senior Night over Rushville Thursday. Greensburg is 14-0 on the season. Rushville is 10-7 overall.

Greensburg's Mya Comer won her varsity debut at No 1. singles with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 super tie-breaker win over Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold.

Greensburg's No. 2 singles player Abigail Hoeing defeated Rushville's Isabella Wilson 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Mary Harmon won 6-0, 6-0 over Rushville's Katie Tabeling.

In doubles, Greensburg's No. 1 pairing Ella Chapman and Janae Comer defeated Rushville's Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg's Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe knocked off Rushville's Jade Edwards and Megan Alexander 6-0, 6-0.

Greensburg returns to the court Monday at 5 p.m.  Southwestern. Rushville travels to East Central Monday.

Greensburg swept the junior varsity matches to win 3-0.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

