GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates tennis team completed an undefeated Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference season with a 5-0 win on Senior Night over Rushville Thursday. Greensburg is 14-0 on the season. Rushville is 10-7 overall.
Greensburg's Mya Comer won her varsity debut at No 1. singles with a 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 super tie-breaker win over Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold.
Greensburg's No. 2 singles player Abigail Hoeing defeated Rushville's Isabella Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Mary Harmon won 6-0, 6-0 over Rushville's Katie Tabeling.
In doubles, Greensburg's No. 1 pairing Ella Chapman and Janae Comer defeated Rushville's Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg's Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe knocked off Rushville's Jade Edwards and Megan Alexander 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg returns to the court Monday at 5 p.m. Southwestern. Rushville travels to East Central Monday.
Greensburg swept the junior varsity matches to win 3-0.
