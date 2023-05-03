The Lady Pirates tennis team continued its strong season with a 5-0 win over Waldron. Greensburg improves to 12-0 on the season.
Greensburg won all varsity spots in straight sets.
Greensburg started the match up 1-0 due to a default at No. 3 singles so Mary Harmon did not have to play. Greensburg’s No. 2 doubles team of Josie Nobbe and Hailey Duerstock won handily 6-1, 6-1.
Greensburg’s Abigail Hoeing defeated her opponent 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, while Jenna Foster won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Greensburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer won 6-4, 6-1.
“We were a little slow starting tonight, but our second sets were much better than our first sets and we played well enough to win in all positions,” Coach Rigney said.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE – The Lady Lion tennis team celebrated Senior Night Tuesday and made the night even better with a 5-0 win over South Dearborn. Rushville improves to 10-6 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Brooklyn Newbold defeated Sophia Ferguson 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Audrey Gulley shut out Callie Davidson 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Rushville’s Isabella Wilson gave up just one game to Emily Steigerwald, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Lanea Adams and Morgan Beard defeated Sydney Barth and Kylie McClanahan in two sets 6-2, 6-4. Rushville’s No. 2 doubles team of Megan Alexander and Jade Edwards blanked Aubrey Lagaly and Miyah Lane 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville’s junior varsity team also was undefeated against the Lady Knights. Katie Tabeling and Lilly Bow each won their singles matches against Delaney Williams.
Batesville
MILAN – The Batesville High School tennis team posted a 5-0 win in varsity tennis at Milan.
Summer Ratcliffe led the Lady Bulldogs with a 6-0 and 6-0 win at No. 1 singles against Ava Honnert. Laney Walsman was not far behind with a 6-1 and 6-2 win over Margot Keller at No. 2. Annie Negovetich made it a clean sweep of the singles with a 6-4 and 6-3 victory at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell defeated Ariel Haessig and Alyssa Phelps 6-3 and 6-3. The No. 2 team of Isabelle Westerfeld and Molly Meer won by the scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
The Batesville junior varsity won 4-0.
Josie Meyer was a winner at No. 1 singles, while the doubles teams of Madison Wanstrath and Maggie Wilson, Addie Fledderman and Kate Bauer and Ava Walsman and Meyer were victorious.
