In a possible sectional preview later this season, the Lady Pirates knocked off Jennings County 4-1 in tennis action Tuesday. Greensburg is 6-2 on the season.
"It was a very good night for us. We showed a lot of heart and I was very pleased with our focus and effort," Coach Rigney said.
After trailing 5-2 in the second set, Greensburg's Jenna Foster won a tight match at No. 1 singles 6-3, 7-5.
"Jenna should be so proud of her play tonight and her mental toughness," Coach Rigney added.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing lost a heartbreaker 6-4, 3-6, 12-10.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Josie Nobbe did not lose a game in winning 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's Janae Comer and Ella Chapman won 7-5, 6-0.
"They were down early in the match, made some adjustments to capture the first set and then made a statement in the second set," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win.
In junior varsity action, Kayla Kramer easily won her singles match 6-0. Leah West followed with a 6-1 and the doubles team of Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey were victorious 6-1.
Greensburg picked up a conference win 5-0 over South Dearborn 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Jenna Foster won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing won 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 3 singles, Leah West won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer won 6-1, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock won 6-0, 6-0.
In JV action, Kayla Kramer won at No 1 singles, 8-0 and at No 1 doubles, Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won 8-0.
Rushville
The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Connersville and fell to the Lady Spartans 3-2.
Leading the way for the Lady Lions was Jin Calaf at No. 3 singles, defeating her opponent in straight sets 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Olivia Yager won 6-2, 6-3.
According Coach Riddell, with several substitutions for the evening on the doubles side, Emory and McDaniel began to find a stride, but eventually lost in two sets 6-1, 6-3.
In their first varsity doubles match together, Newbold and Beard battled their opponents, but were unable to capture the win, losing in two sets 6-4, 6-2.
Audrey Gulley represented the Lady Lions at No. 1 singles and played long rallies, but was unable to overcome her opponent, losing in straight sets of 6-0, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, Megan Alexander earned both of the team's victories, defeating two of her three opponents in singles play. Lanea Adams and Kizzi Pitman narrowly dropped their singles matches, losing 6-4 and 7-5, respectively. In doubles action, Adams and Pitman lost another close match 7-5.
Batesville
The Batesville varsity tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss at home to Shelbyville.
Batesville's No. 1 singles player Summer Ratcliffe posted the team's lone victory. She defeated Jaidyn Tackett 7-5, 1-6 and (10-8).
Laney Walsman lost in a tough two set match at No. 2 singles as did Isabelle Wonnell at No. 3.
Cayman Werner and Molly Meer teamed up at No. 1 doubles. They lost a first set tie-breaker and then the second set 6-3 to Karlie Lawson and Renee Aldridge.
Isabelle Westerfeld and Annie Negovetich suffered a 6-4, 6-2 loss at No. 2 doubles.
Winners in junior varsity play were Jada Day, Madison Wanstrath, Olivia Raab and Gabrielle Elston and Kate Bauer and Lucy Abplanalp.
