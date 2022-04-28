The Lady Pirates improved to 7-2 on the tennis season with a 5-0 victory over Franklin County. The win also moves Greensburg to 3-1 in the EIAC.
Greensburg's Jenna Foster was first off the court, winning at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0.
Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing was not far behind Foster as she won at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg's Josie Nobbe won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Ella Chapman and Janae Comer rallied from a set down to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Morgan Cain won 6-1, 6-1.
In JV action, Kayla Kramer won 8-3. Leah West won 8-4 and the doubles duo of Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won 8-0.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs tennis team suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Franklin County.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Summer Ratcliffe with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles over Kacie Williams.
Batesville's other win came at No. 3 singles. Annie Negovetich defeated Lola Mann 6-4, 6-2.
After losses suffered at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles, the outcome of the match came down to No. 1 doubles. Batesville Cayman Werner and Laney Walsman teamed up to win the first set 6-4, but lost the next two 6-3 and 6-3 to Franklin County's Grace Roth and Kaylin Knapp.
Junior varsity match winners included Jada Day and the doubles team of Kate Bauer and Gabrielle Elston.
Rushville
The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Pendleton and were defeated by the Lady Arabians by a score of 3-2.
Olivia Yager and Jin Calaf each defeated their opponents in two sets at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively.
The doubles teams of Emory and McDaniel and Newbold and Edwards both provided competitive action and entertaining points, but were unable to overcome their opponents for the evening, according to Coach Riddell.
"Several athletes have moved up this week to cover positions. It is very promising to see the competition still present with an irregular lineup," Coach Riddell said.
The lone win in JV came from Megan Alexander at singles, defeating her opponent with a score of 6-1. The doubles team of Alexander and Beard lost a tight match 7-5.
Rushville hosts its annual invitational on Saturday.
