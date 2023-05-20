GREENSBURG – Greensburg kicked off sectional action with a 5-0 win over Madison Shawe.
All five Lady Pirates won in straight sets as the team only gave up five games total between the five spots.
“We played well in all spots and were able to quickly capture the win to make it a short evening,” Coach Rigney said.
Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing, Mary Harmon, the duo of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman and the duo of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe will look to capture the sectional crown at 10 a.m. Saturday against Southwestern (Hanover).
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE – Rushville held off conference foe Franklin County 3-2 in the opening round of the tennis sectional at Connersville. The win puts the Lady Lions in the title match with the host Lady Spartans.
The Lady Lions swept all three singles positions to advance.
At No. 1 singles, Brooklyn Newbold defeated Nicole Mears in a three-set deciding match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Audrey Gulley defeated Lola Mann 7-5, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Isabella Wilson knocked off Moorea Nobbe 6-1, 6-0.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams were defeated by Kristen Ison and Vivian Silas in a 6-3, 7-6.
The Lady Lions’ No. 2 doubles team of Jade Edwards and Megan Alexander fell to Serena Silas and Shannon Stenger.
Other sectionals
Both Batesville and Oldenburg Academy were defeated 4-1 by East Central in the sectional.
