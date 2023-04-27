NORTH VERNON - The Lady Pirates tennis remains undefeated on the season with a 5-0 win at Jennings County. Greensburg is now 10-0 heading to Thursday's EIAC match-up with Franklin County.
Both doubles teams, Ella Chapman and Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe won 6-0, 6-0 which gave Greensburg a quick 2-0 lead.
The third point came from Abigail Hoeing at No. 2 singles. Hoeing only gave up one game, winning 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Mary Harmon quickly followed Hoeing off the court, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Jenna Foster at No. 1 singles had a much tougher opponent, but played solid defense to capture a win 6-3, 6-1.
In JV action, Mya Comer and Kayla Kramer played singles and each won their sets 6-0, while the duo of Morgan Cain and Anne Pumphrey and the duo of Claire Nobbe and Emma Kuntz won their doubles sets 6-0.
"We knew going into this match that their doubles teams were struggling, and I was happy to see we capitalized on that with aggressive play. I was also pleased to see our singles players play with consistency from beginning to end," Coach Rigney said.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team hosted Connersville Tuesday and fell to the Lady Spartans 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold played long rallies, but was defeated by Kerstin Ellis 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Audrey Gulley defeated Katie Mitchell 6-0, 6-2 to remain undefeated on the season. In the last match on the courts for the evening, Rushville's Isabella Wilson was defeated by Isabella Starr at No. 3 singles in a third-set super tie-breaker 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams fell to Grace Kelly and Sarah Cogar 6-2, 6-0. Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Megan Alexander and Katie Tabeling lost in two sets to Harley Morris and Sophia Starr 6-0, 6-1
The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Edinburgh Monday and came away with a 3-2 victory.
Newbold was defeated by Jessica Walsh at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2. Gulley defeated Izzy Richardson at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Wilson defeated Zoey Sida in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Beard and Adams defeated Jillian Turner and Gracie Myers in three sets to decide the match, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Alexander and Tabeling lost their first set in a tiebreaker and were unable to find their stride in the second, losing to Mia Dodson and Lily Turner 7-6, 6-1.
Batesville
The Lady Bulldogs tennis team posted a 4-1 win over Triton Central.
The Lady Bulldogs were winners in two of the three singles events and both doubles.
The singles were led by Laney Walsman with a 6-1 and 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles. Anie Negovetich secured the team win with a 1-6, 6-4 and 6-1 victory over Hallie Schweitzer at No. 3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell were straight set winners. They defeated Courtney Washburn and Kaylynn Washburg 6-2 and 6-0. Also winning for Batesville was the No. 2 doubles team of Isabelle Westerfeld and Molly Meer. The Batesville duo needed three sets to defeat Audrey Canter and Lauren Grant 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4.
Batesville senior Summer Ratcliffe lost a tough two set match at No. 1 singles.
The Batesville junior varsity posted a 6-1 victory.
Winning singles matches for the Lady Bulldogs were Josie Meyer, Madison Wanstrath and Addie Fledderman. Doubles teams netting wins were Maggie Wilson and Ava Walsman, Ella Wolters and Lucy Abplanalp and Grace Walter and Karsyn Watson.
Kate Bauer suffered an 8-6 loss at No. 3 singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.