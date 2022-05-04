Greensburg's tennis team overcame the windy conditions and the Waldron Mohawks to claim a 4-1 victory in tennis action.
First off the court was Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Greensburg's Josie Nobbe, at No. 3 singles, followed closely behind, winning 6-1, 6-3.
Jenna Foster captured the third point for Greensburg at No. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's Ella Chapman and Janae Comer lost 6-1, 6-3.
Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing finished things off at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 6-1.
In JV action for Greensburg, Leah West won 6-0. Kayla Kramer won 6-0 and the doubles team of Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won 6-2.
Greensburg is now 9-2 on the season.
Rushville
The Lady Lions hosted the Rushville Tennis Invitational on Saturday and came away with a second place finish behind Cambridge City Lincoln.
In round 1 of the tournament, Rushville defeated Tri High with a score of 5-0. In the second round, Rushville lost to Cambridge City with a score of 2-3 with wins at #2 and #3 singles. In the final round, Rushville defeated Morristown with a score of 5-0.
Additional team results include Cambridge City Lincoln defeating Morristown with a score of 5-0 in the first round, Tri High defeating Morristown with a score of 4-1 in the second round, and Cambridge City defeating Tri High with a score of 3-2 in the final round.
The team had two individual medalists with Olivia Yager at #2 singles and Jin Calaf at #3 singles both going undefeated on the day. Audrey Gulley, Cora Emory, and Mallory McDaniel each were 2-1 in tournament action.
The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Batesville and suffered a 4-1 loss.
Leading the way for the varsity match was Jin Calaf at No. 3 singles, winning in straight sets of 7-5, 6-1.
Next to leave the courts were Olivia Yager at No. 2 singles and Vogel and Newbold at No. 2 doubles, both losing to their opponents with set scores of 6-3, 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Wilson and Emory battled back to go into a third set, but ultimately fell to the opposing squad with scores of 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.
Last to leave the courts was Audrey Gulley at No. 1 singles in an evenly matched contest that ended just shy of three hours. Gulley lost the tight match 7-6, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.