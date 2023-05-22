GREENSBURG - With a 5-0 victory, all coming in straight sets, the Lady Pirates claimed the tennis sectional title Saturday over Southwestern (Hanover).
"As a team, we only lost five games, which is an improvement from our match with them prior to sectional," Coach Rigney noted.
First off the court was Greensburg's Mary Harmon, posting a shut out win, 6-0 6-0.
"This was probably Mary's best match of the season from beginning to end. She started strong and had no lapses in her play," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg's next point came from No. 2 doubles where Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe cruised 6-1, 6-1.
"They were in control the entire match and they adjusted well after losing a game early on," Coach Ridney said.
The next point for the Lady Pirates came from the No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer. The duo gave up just one game, winning 6-1, 6-0.
"They set themselves up well by serving strongly and being very active at the net," Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing defeated her opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Hoeing did it with her consistent style of play and her extra effort forcing her opponent to hit one more shot, according to Coach Rigney.
Last off the court for the Lady Pirates was Jenna Foster at No. 1 singles. Foster won 6-0, 6-1.
"Jenna did a great job utilizing the entire court and really being aggressive off serve return," Coach Rigney said. "It was a great day of tennis for us and it is very rewarding to see these girls accomplish great things. They are such a great group to coach and mentor. They enjoy working hard, enjoy winning and enjoy being around each other."
The Lady Pirates (18-0) travel to Bloomington South Tuesday for the first round of the regional against No. 16 Bloomington North.
Rushville
CONNERSVILLE - The host Lady Spartans defeated Rushville 4-1 in the sectional championship match to advance to the Richmond Regional. Connersville faces East Central in the regional Tuesday.
Rushville's Audrey Gulley defeated Katie Mitchell at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-2.
Connersville's Kerstin Ellis won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-1 over Brooklyn Newbold.
At #3 singles, Connersville's Isabella Starr won a 3-setter over Isabella Wilson 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).
At No. 1 doubles, Connersville's Sarah Cogar and Grace Kelly defeated Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Connersville's Harley Morris and Sophia Starr topped Jade Edwards and Megan Alexander 6-1, 6-4.
