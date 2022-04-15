The Lady Pirates tennis team defeated Madison 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg’s Jenna Foster won 6-3, 6-0.
Greensburg’s Abigail Hoeing won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg’s Josie Nobbe posted a 6-2, 6-2 win.
Greensburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock won 6-1, 6-4.
The Lady Pirates’ No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Leah West won 6-1, 6-0.
Greensburg’s junior varsity players, Kayla Kramer, Claire Nobbe, and Annie Pumphrey, were also victorious.
The Lady Pirates (2-1) travel to Columbus East on Monday.
Lady Lions tennis
The Lady Lions (1-4) varsity tennis team traveled to Eastern Hancock and fell to the Lady Royals 5-0.
Rushville’s Jin Calaf played a close match at No. 3 singles, falling 6-4, 6-4.
The JV squad defeated the Lady Royals with a team score of 3-2. Earning victories for the Lady Lions were Morgan Beard at singles and the doubles teams of Adams and Pitman and Newbold and Beard.
