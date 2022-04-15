Abigail Hoeing

Greensburg’s Abigail Hoeing won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0.

 Aaron Kirchoff | Daily News

The Lady Pirates tennis team defeated Madison 5-0.

At No. 1 singles, Greensburg’s Jenna Foster won 6-3, 6-0.

Greensburg’s Abigail Hoeing won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

At No. 3 singles, Greensburg’s Josie Nobbe posted a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Greensburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock won 6-1, 6-4.

The Lady Pirates’ No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Leah West won 6-1, 6-0.

Greensburg’s junior varsity players, Kayla Kramer, Claire Nobbe, and Annie Pumphrey, were also victorious.

The Lady Pirates (2-1) travel to Columbus East on Monday.

Lady Lions tennis

The Lady Lions (1-4) varsity tennis team traveled to Eastern Hancock and fell to the Lady Royals 5-0.

Rushville’s Jin Calaf played a close match at No. 3 singles, falling 6-4, 6-4.

The JV squad defeated the Lady Royals with a team score of 3-2. Earning victories for the Lady Lions were Morgan Beard at singles and the doubles teams of Adams and Pitman and Newbold and Beard.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you