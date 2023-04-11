GREENSBURG - The Lady Pirates tennis team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 4-1 victory over Oldenburg Academy.
"We got off to a very strong start in all positions and were able to maintain our intensity to win in straight sets in four of the five positions," Coach Rigney said.
First off the court was Greensburg's Mary Harmon who defeated Lilly Vanderpohl at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Shortly after that, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing completed her match at No. 2 singles defeating Evie Vanderpohl 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster defeated Isabel Price 6-2, 6-0.
"All of our singles players played smart tennis tonight. They were patient, yet aggressive," Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe knocked off Mary Hunter and Erin Back 6-3, 6-3.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer lost a hard fought match to Mimi Wilder and Evelyn Storms 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15). Despite the loss, it was the best they have played so far this season, according to Coach Rigney.
In JV matches, Mya Comer won 8-1. Anne Pumphrey won 8-2. Doubles partners Morgan Cain and Kayla Kramer won 8-1 and the other doubles team of Claire Nobbe and Emma Kuntz were victorious 8-2.
From top to bottom, we played with confidence, and great focus tonight. Hopefully, we can sustain our high level of play as we host Hauser Wednesday and Madison Thursday," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg picked up their second conference win of the season, defeating South Dearborn 5-0.
Greensburg won all the varsity matches 6-0, 6-0. Jenna Foster was at No. 1 singles. Abigail Hoeing was at No. 2 singles and Mary Harmon played No. 3 singles.
Janae Comer and Ella Chapman teamed up at No. 1 doubles. Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe played at No. 2 doubles.
In junior varsity action, Mya Comer won 6-0. In doubles, Morgan Cain and Kayla Kramer won 6-1 while Emma Kuntz and Claire Nobbe won 6-0.
Rushville
NEW CASTLE - The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to New Castle Monday and suffered a tough 3-2 loss.
Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold was defeated by Morley Blessinger at No. 1 singles in two sets 6-1, 6-2. Rushville's Audrey Gulley remains undefeated at No. 2 singles, defeating Catherin Hannan 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Isabella Wilson closed out her match against Jaylee Bush in a second set tie-breaker, 6-0, 7-6.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Megan Alexander lost a close first set in a tie-breaker and weren't able to gain momentum in the second, losing in 7-6, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Lanea Adams and Katie Tabeling fell to their opponents in two sets of 6-1, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, Cora Morgan, Chloe Pickett and Karigan Cox all suffered a defeat.
Tuesday, the Lady Lions knocked off visiting conference foe Franklin County 3-2.
Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold fell to Nicole Mears at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Rushville's Audrey Gulley defeated Lola Mann in two sets 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. At #3 singles, Rushville's Isabella Wilson defeated Kristen Ison 6-1, 6-1.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Jade Edwards defeated Vivian Silas and Moorea Nobbe in a three-setter, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Megan Alexander and Lanea Adams were narrowly defeated by Serena Silas and Shannon Stenger in three sets 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.
The JV squad fell to the Lady Wildcats 3-0. Katie Tabeling was defeated in singles action 8-1. The doubles teams of Cora Morgan and Chloe Pickett and the team of Karigan Cox and Katie Tabeling both fell to their opponents 8-2.
Rushville is 3-2 and host Eastern Hancock Thursday.
Batesville
CONNERSVILLE - The Batesville High School varsity tennis team suffered a 3-2 loss at Connersville.
Batesville picked up wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. Annie Negovetich was a 7-6 and 6-0 winner against Olivia Struewing. The doubles team of Molly Meer and Isabelle Westerfeld was victorious 6-4, 4-6 and 6-1 over Harley Morris and Sophia Starr.
Laney Walsman lost at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Isabelle Wonnell was defeated 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2. The No. 1 doubles team of Cayman Werner and Summer Ratcliffe lost 7-5, 6-3.
The junior varsity posted a 5-2 win over the Spartans.
The doubles teams of Adalynn Fledderman/Maggie Wilson, Kate Bauer/Ava Walsman, Ella Wolters/Josie Meyer, Walsman/Madison Wanstrath and Bauer/Wolters were all winners for the Bulldogs.
