The Lady Pirates got a big conference win over last year's champions East Central. Greensburg held off the Lady Trojans 3-2 to improve to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the EIAC.
"This was a solid win for us. They (East Central) won the conference last year and had four returning players. Our girls are playing well right now and are having a lot of fun winning," Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing lost the first game at No. 2 singles and then ran off 12 straight wins to knock off her opponent 6-1, 6-0.
The Lady Pirates swept the doubles matches to secure the victory. Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer won 6-1, 6-0. The No. 2 team of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe won 6-0, 6-1.
Greensburg's Jenna Foster was defeated at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Mary Harmon fell in a super tie-breaker 6-4, 5-7, 10-4.
Rushville
RUSHVILLE - The Lady Lions tennis team (4-4) hosted Hauser Tuesday and were defeated by the Lady Jets 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold was defeated by Bella Kilps 6-3, 6-0.
Rushville's Audrey Gulley was victorious against Charlie Clark with scores 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Rushville's Jade Edwards stepped in at No. 3 singles and lost in two sets to Lydia Jordan 6-3, 6-0.
Rushville's Megan Alexander and Lanea Adams moved up to No. 1 doubles for the evening and fell to Mattie Foster and Addyson Barriger 6-1, 6-0.
Rushville's Katie Tabeling and Cora Morgan found some success in their first varsity match together at No. 2 doubles, but were defeated by Kayden Miller and Abby Blair 6-2, 6-1.
On the road at Lawrenceburg, the Lady Lions (4-5) were defeated 4-1.
Rushville's win came at No. 2 singles where Gulley defeated Jenna May 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Newbold fell to Elle McMullen 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Alexander lost 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Morgan Beard and Edwards lost in two sets to Lola Safaviyan and Ella Shelton 6-0, 6-1. Tabeling and Cora Morgan lost 6-0, 6-0 to Kelsey Offutt and Daityn Barrett.
The JV squad was also defeated by the Lady Tigers by the score of 3-0. In a close doubles match, Karigan Cox and Lauren Megee were defeated by Daityn Barrrett and Lucy Gentry.
