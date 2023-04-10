NEW ALBANY - The Lady Pirates finished second in the 8-team New Albany Invitational. The host squad took first place.
Greensburg's Mary Harmon was the champion in her flight at No. 3 singles with wins over Lanesville, New Albany and Bordon
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster finished runner-up, losing to New Albany in the finals, but beating Milan and Forest Park to earn her spot in the final round.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing also lost to New Albany in the finals after defeating Henryville and Borden.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer earned runner-up status losing to New Albany after defeating Austin and Borden.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe finished third in their flight defeating Forest Park, then losing to New Albany, but bouncing back and beating Milan.
"It was a great weekend of tennis playing different teams and getting to compete against New Albany who is a solid program year in and year out. Hopefully this experience will give us some confidence as we move forward in our season. We have a busy week ahead with four scheduled matches," Coach Rigney said.
Rushville
The Lady Lions tennis team traveled to Tri Saturday morning and came away with a 3-2 victory.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold played a third set to decide the match, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
After falling behind early, Rushville's Audrey Gulley was able to take control of her match at No. 2 singles, winning 7-6, 6-3. Rushville's Isabella Wilson fell at No. 3 singles 6-1, 7-5.
The No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Jade Edwards were defeated in two sets 6-3, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team of Megan Alexander and Lanea Adams won in two sets 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville is 2-1.
The tennis team traveled to Waldron Friday and were defeated by the Mohawks 4-1. Gulley had the lone win at No. 2 singles, defeating her opponent 6-1, 6-0.
Newbold was defeated at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-0. Wilson lost a tight match at No. 3 singles 6-4, 7-6.
The No. 1 doubles team of Beard and Edwards were the last off the courts after going to a third set, losing 6-7, 6-2, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Alexander and Adams were defeated 6-3, 6-3.
