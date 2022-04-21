Greensburg tennis defeated Hauser 5-0. With the win, the Lady Pirates improve to 4-1 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Jenna Foster gave up just two games in winning 6-0, 6-2.
Abigail Hoeing only gave up two games at No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Kayla Kramer won a tight match 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 10-5.
At No. 1 doubles, Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock won 6-3, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team of Morgan Cain and Leah West won 6-1, 6-0.
The junior varsity doubles team of Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won 6-0.
On Thursday, the Lady Pirates fell to East Central 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster fell 6-0, 6-2 to East Central's Heidi Kane.
"The points were long and hard fought, but Jenna was defeated by the best player in our area and competed with a lot of heart," Greensburg Coach Rigney said.
At No 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing was defeated by Peyton Pies 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Kayla Kramer won the first set 6-4, but fell in the final two sets 6-3, 6-0 to Daphne Smets.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's Ella Chapman and Janae Comer were defeated by Michelle Batta and Elizabeth Kirchgassner 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.
"Ella and Janae played a very solid first set, but then began making too many errors to come away with a win," Coach Rigney added.
At #2 doubles, Greensburg's Hailey Duerstock and Morgan Cain fell to Avery Daniels and Kelsey School 6-2, 6-3.
Greensburg moves to 4-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
In junior varsity action, Leah West won 7-5 while Annie Pumphrey and Claire Nobbe won 6-0.
Batesville
The Batesville girls tennis team posted a 5-0 win in varsity action over South Dearborn and was a 4-0 winner in junior varsity play.
Summer Ratcliffe set the tone at No. 1 singles with a 6-0 and 6-0 victory against South Dearborn's Chloe Babcock.
Laney Walsman and Isabelle Wonnell were also winners in singles play. Walsman was a 6-0 and 6-0 winner at No. 2 against Jessica Bloembaum, while Wonnell beat Baileigh Lock 6-0 and 6-2 at No. 3.
Cayman Werner and Molly Meer teamed up for a 6-2 and 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles, while Isabelle Westerfeld and Jada Day won by the scores of 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 2.
In junior varsity action, Madison Wanstrath, Josie Meyer and Ella Wolters were easy winners in singles play. Gabrielle Elston and Olivia Raab shutout their opponents in doubles play.
Rushville
The Lady Lions tennis team (1-6) hosted New Castle and fell to the Lady Trojans 4-1.
In a new lineup for the night, Jin Calaf stepped up to the No. 2 singles position and won in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
The No. 2 doubles team of Vogel and McDaniel played a 3-setter narrowly falling to their opponents with a final set score of 6-4.
The JV team defeated the visiting Lady Trojans with a team score of 4-1. Earning victories for the Lady Lions were Brooklyn Newbold and Morgan at singles as well as the doubles teams of Alexander and Adams and Pitman and Newbold.
