Greensburg picked up another conference win on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Connersville. Greensburg moves to 8-2 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster lost 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Greensburg's Josie Nobbe won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's duo of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman won 6-3, 6-1.
Greensburg's Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock teamed to win at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-3.
In junior varsity action, Greensburg's Leah West won 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Greensburg's Kayla Kramer won at No. 2 singles 6-1. Greensburg's Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won in doubles 6-0.
Batesville
The Batesville High School tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss at Lawrenceburg.
Laney Walsman was the lone winner for the Lady Bulldogs. The No. 2 singles player defeated Sarah McAndrew 6-1, 6-3.
Summer Ratcliffe lost a tough match at No. 1 singles to Elle McMullen by the scores of 6-2, 6-3, while Annie Negovetich lost a 6-4, 6-1 decision at No. 3 singles.
Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell were defeated 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles by Ella McAndrew and Lola Safaviyan. Batesville's No. 2 doubles team of Molly Meer and Isabelle Westerfeld lost to Ryleigh Offutt and Ella Shelton 6-1, 6-2.
Josie Meyer was a winner in junior varsity singles play, while Gabrielle Elston and Olivia Raab teamed up to win one of two doubles matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.