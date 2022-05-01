Greensburg picked up another conference win on Saturday with a 4-1 win over Connersville. Greensburg moves to 8-2 on the season.

At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster lost 6-1, 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing posted a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Greensburg's Josie Nobbe won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's duo of Janae Comer and Ella Chapman won 6-3, 6-1.

Greensburg's Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock teamed to win at No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-3.

In junior varsity action, Greensburg's Leah West won 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Greensburg's Kayla Kramer won at No. 2 singles 6-1. Greensburg's Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey won in doubles 6-0.

Batesville

The Batesville High School tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss at Lawrenceburg.

Laney Walsman was the lone winner for the Lady Bulldogs. The No. 2 singles player defeated Sarah McAndrew 6-1, 6-3.

Summer Ratcliffe lost a tough match at No. 1 singles to Elle McMullen by the scores of 6-2, 6-3, while Annie Negovetich lost a 6-4, 6-1 decision at No. 3 singles.

Cayman Werner and Isabelle Wonnell were defeated 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles by Ella McAndrew and Lola Safaviyan. Batesville's No. 2 doubles team of Molly Meer and Isabelle Westerfeld lost to Ryleigh Offutt and Ella Shelton 6-1, 6-2.

Josie Meyer was a winner in junior varsity singles play, while Gabrielle Elston and Olivia Raab teamed up to win one of two doubles matches.

