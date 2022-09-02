OLDENBURG - The Lion tennis team traveled to Oldenburg and knocked off the Twisters 5-0.
Rushville's Josh Wainwright won in two sets 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Trevor Hunter overcame his opponent after a close first set with scores 7-6, 6-1.
Rushville's Mason Mosburg won the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Konner Parsley and Lucas Vaughn put pressure on their opponents to win 6-1, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Clayton Chase and Edgar Fernandez posted a shut out, winning 6-0, 6-0.
The Lions are 4-3 as they prepare for another away match against Waldron Tuesday.
Greensburg
Visiting Connersville held off Greensburg 3-2 in tennis action Thursday.
At No. 1 singles, Bryce Stringer won 6-3, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Dan Fisse lost 7-6 (5), 6-2. Jeter Edwards fell at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey won 6-3, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Reece Beaver and Justin Adkins lost 6-2, 6-4.
In junior varsity action, Jacob Duerstock won 8-7 (5). Reece Chapman lost 8-4. Wade Schutte won 8-5. Lance Coy and Carter Hellmich were defeated 8-5.
