The area tennis teams entered sectional action this week.
At Connersville
CONNERSVILLE - Rushville advanced to the sectional final with a 3-2 victory over the host Spartans. The Lions (17-1) face Franklin County in the sectional final at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Wildcats knocked off Oldenburg Academy in the other semifinal.
"The Lions knocked off the Spartans in conference play at Rushville a couple weeks ago so our guys were eager to go to Connersville and prove themselves again in the sectional," Coach Heuer noted. "Our singles play was even more dominate this time around as Hershberger, Smith and Jackman all won in straight sets, eliminating the host Spartans in the opening round of the tournament."
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger defeated Gage Brown 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville's Sam Smith knocked off Rylee Brannon 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Cameron Jackman defeated James Williams 6-3, 6-2.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-3, 6-4 to Dustin McCarrell and Logan Shipley.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter lost 6-0, 6-0 to Kolten DeBoard and Luke Morris.
At East Central
AURORA - The Batesville Bulldogs swept the South Dearborn 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Cael Rahe won 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Jaden Smith cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
Lyle Oesterling also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Jackson Tracy and Cole Pride won 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Sam Johnson and Alec Bunselmeier won by forfeit.
Batesville will go for the sectional title at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
At Jennings County
NORTH VERNON - The Pirates were defeated in the opening round 4-1 by Southwestern (Hanover) to end Greensburg's season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.