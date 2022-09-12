RUSHVILLE - The Lions placed second in the 4-team home invitational Saturday.
In the first round, the Lions were defeated by eventual champion Cambridge City Lincoln 5-0.
In the second round, Rushville defeated Union County 5-0.
In the final round, Rushville knocked off Tri 3-2.
The Lions were represented by Josh Wainwright, Jensen Smith and Trevor Hunter in the singles positions. In doubles action, Mason Mosburg and Konner Parsley played at No. 1 doubles, and Lucas Vaughn and Liam Gurley played at No. 2 doubles.
Greensburg tennis
Greensburg defeated Franklin County 5-0 in EIAC tennis action. Greensburg won at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles by default.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Bryce Stringer cruised 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg's Dan Fisse also pitched a shut out 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
