RUSHVILLE - The host Lions finished second in the Rushville Invitational Saturday. Cambridge City Lincoln won the team title by going 3-0. Rushville finished 2-1 followed by Tri 1-2 and Union County 0-3.

In the first round, the Lions fell to Cambridge City Lincoln 4-1.

At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright defeated Seth Ingalls 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Clayton Chase fell to Elijah Berry 6-3, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Mason Mosburg fell to Christian Davis 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Wesley Mauzy and Lucas Vaughn fell to Joe Davis and Carson Hawk 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Edgar Fernandez and Aiden Philpot fell to Braydon Munchel and Josiah Berry 6-1, 6-0.

In the second round, the Lions defeated Union County 3-2 with a sweep of singles.

Wainwright defeated Teratin Goecke 6-1, 6-0. Chase defeated Jimi Reany 6-0, 6-0. Mosburg won by default.

At No. 1 doubles, Mauzy and Vaughn fell to Logan Boone and Dalton Creech 6-2, 6-1.

At #2 doubles, Edgar Fernandez and Aiden Philpot fell to Isaiah Lowe and Grant Cox 7-5, 6-1.

In the third round, the Lions defeated Tri 4-1.

Wainwright defeated Caleb Steele 6-3, 6-4. Chase knocked off Parker Robertson 6-1, 5-7, 10-7. Mosburg defeated Damien Betch 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Mauzy and Vaughn fell to Jacob Beckadhot and Charlie Moffett 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Fernandez and Philpot defeated Trinton Eldridge and Jacob Hamilton 6-1, 6-4.

Wainwright claimed the individual title at No. 1 singles with a 3-0 record on the day.

The team's record is now 6-8.

Batesville

COLUMBUS - The Bulldogs traveled to Columbus North Saturday to face the Bull Dogs and Providence.

Columbus North defeated the Bulldogs 5-0.

Sam Johnson fell at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-1. Caleb Mohr was defeated at No. 2 singles and Lincoln Garrett fell at No. 3 singles. 

Both doubles teams of Landon Oldham and Wes Peters (No.1 ) and Jevan Smith and Owen Westerfeld lost in straight sets.

Providence edged the Bulldogs 3-2.

Johnson won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4. Mohr won the No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Garrett lost a tight second set to fall 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 3 singles.

Both doubles teams fell in straight sets.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com

