RUSHVILLE - The host Lions finished second in the Rushville Invitational Saturday. Cambridge City Lincoln won the team title by going 3-0. Rushville finished 2-1 followed by Tri 1-2 and Union County 0-3.
In the first round, the Lions fell to Cambridge City Lincoln 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright defeated Seth Ingalls 6-2, 3-6, 10-6. At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Clayton Chase fell to Elijah Berry 6-3, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Mason Mosburg fell to Christian Davis 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Wesley Mauzy and Lucas Vaughn fell to Joe Davis and Carson Hawk 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Edgar Fernandez and Aiden Philpot fell to Braydon Munchel and Josiah Berry 6-1, 6-0.
In the second round, the Lions defeated Union County 3-2 with a sweep of singles.
Wainwright defeated Teratin Goecke 6-1, 6-0. Chase defeated Jimi Reany 6-0, 6-0. Mosburg won by default.
At No. 1 doubles, Mauzy and Vaughn fell to Logan Boone and Dalton Creech 6-2, 6-1.
At #2 doubles, Edgar Fernandez and Aiden Philpot fell to Isaiah Lowe and Grant Cox 7-5, 6-1.
In the third round, the Lions defeated Tri 4-1.
Wainwright defeated Caleb Steele 6-3, 6-4. Chase knocked off Parker Robertson 6-1, 5-7, 10-7. Mosburg defeated Damien Betch 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Mauzy and Vaughn fell to Jacob Beckadhot and Charlie Moffett 6-1, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Fernandez and Philpot defeated Trinton Eldridge and Jacob Hamilton 6-1, 6-4.
Wainwright claimed the individual title at No. 1 singles with a 3-0 record on the day.
The team's record is now 6-8.
Batesville
COLUMBUS - The Bulldogs traveled to Columbus North Saturday to face the Bull Dogs and Providence.
Columbus North defeated the Bulldogs 5-0.
Sam Johnson fell at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-1. Caleb Mohr was defeated at No. 2 singles and Lincoln Garrett fell at No. 3 singles.
Both doubles teams of Landon Oldham and Wes Peters (No.1 ) and Jevan Smith and Owen Westerfeld lost in straight sets.
Providence edged the Bulldogs 3-2.
Johnson won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-4. Mohr won the No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Garrett lost a tight second set to fall 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 3 singles.
Both doubles teams fell in straight sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.