Rushville's tennis team remained perfect on the courts with a 5-0 victory over Waldron. The Lions are now 9-0 on the season.
“Our three seniors hitting singles for us continued their winning ways with impressive scores down the line. Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright, hitting at No. 1 doubles, regrouped to tough out a third set tie-breaker to get a win over Max Jones and Mathew Thomas 6-1, 5-7, (10-8)," Coach Heuer noted.
At No. 1 singles, Marlin Hershberger defeated Lucas Shaw 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Sam Smith shut out Josh Kellens 6-0, 6-0.
Cameron Jackman defeated Jacob Lindsey at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Smith and Wainwright defeated Jones and Thomas 6-1, 5-7, (10-8).
The No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter won by forfeit.
In junior varsity action, Mason Mosberg lost 8-2 to Andy Lacy. Edger Fernandez lost 8-2 to Lacy.
Batesville tennis
The Bulldogs advance to 5-1 on the season (2-1 in the EIAC) after a 4-1 victory over the Franklin County Wildcats.
Jaden Smith (No. 2 singles) and Lyle Oesterling (No. 3 singles) both won in straight sets to earn the first two points for Batesville.
The No. 1 doubles team of Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy won by a score of 6-0, 6-1. Alec Bunselmeier and Sam Johnson at No. 2 doubles gave the Bulldogs their fourth point of the night with a 6-0, 6-0 win as well.
Cael Rahe (No. 1 singles) battled in a hard fought match against Jack Stirn. He ultimately fell in straight sets.
