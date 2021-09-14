RUSHVILLE - Two of the top EIAC tennis teams met on Tuesday at the Richard Bradley Tennis Center in Rushville as the Lions hosted the Batesville Bulldogs.
The Lions were able to sweep the singles matches to secure the 3-2 victory. Rushville improves to 13-1 overall and 5-0 in the EIAC. The Bulldogs are 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the EIAC.
"The kids took a giant step tonight toward achieving one of the goals we set for the season. Getting by Batesville is no small task, but our seniors dug in and all three came up with straight set wins," Coach Heuer said. "We face our friends from Connersville (Wednesday) and it has shaped up to be a pivotal match in our bid to win the conference."
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger defeated Batesville's Cael Rahe 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Sam Smith knocked off Batesville's Jaden Smith 6-3, 6-3.
Rushville's Cameron Jackman defeated Batesville's Oesternling 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Batesville's No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Tracey and Cole Pride defeated Rushville's Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Alec Brunselmeier and Sam Johnson knocked off Rushville's Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter 6-2, 6-0.
In junior varsity action, Batesville's Deev Ranka defeated Rushville Mason Mosburg 6-3. Batesville's Chase Swegman defeated Rushville's Edger Fernandez 6-0.
Batesville 5, East Central 0
In tennis action Monday, Batesville shut out East central 5-0.
Cael Rahe led the way for Batesville with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles followed by straight set victories for both No. 2 singles player Jaden Smith and No. 3 singles player Lyle Oesterling.
Jackson Tracy and Cole Pride won at No. 1 doubles by a score of 6-3, 6-2. Their doubles teammates of Sam Johnson and Alec Bunselmeier at No. 2 also won 6-1, 6-1. The Batesville Boys Tennis Team moves to 7-3 on the season (3-1 in EIAC).
