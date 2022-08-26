RUSHVILLE - The Lions tennis team defeated visiting Lawrenceburg 4-1 in EIAC action Thursday.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Jensen Smith won a close match over Ollie Safaviyan 7-6, 7-5.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright blanked Xander Pittenger 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Trevor Hunter defeated Steven McAndrew 6-1, 6-0 to complete the singles sweep by the Lions.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Mason Mosburg and Konner Parsley fell to Mehyar Safaviyan and Cameron Boyce 7-6, 6-2.
Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Vaughn and Clayton Chase won by forfeiture due to insufficient numbers.
Rushville (2-3) returns to action Tuesday at Franklin County.
Greensburg
The Pirates tennis team posted a sweep over Madison 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Bryce Stringer won by double-bagel 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Dan Fisse won a 3-setter 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.
Jeter Edwards gave up only one game at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey won 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver cruised to a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
Jacob Duerstock won his junior varsity match 8-0.
Batesville
The Bulldogs traveled to New Castle and knocked off the Trojans 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith fell to Trent Alfrey 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Sam Johnson won in a super tie-breaker over Sam Underhill 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-5.
Batesville's Cole Pride had matching sets if 6-2, 6-2 to knock off Vincent Farris at No. 3 singles.
Batesville's No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Tracy and Cael Rahe defeated Leo Underhill and Matt Hastings 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Lyle Oesterling rallied from a set down to knock off Brayden Cornwell and Caden Blackford 2-6, 6-0, 6-4.
The Bulldogs move to 4-1 (1-0 EIAC) on the season.
In junior varsity action, Batesville won 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Landon Oldham lost 8-4 to Jake Jenkins. At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Lincoln Garrett edged Austin Nunez 8-7 (4). At No. 3 singles, Batesville's Caleb Mohr won a tight match over Ryan Grieser 8-7 (6).
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Grant Goldsmith and Chase Schwegman defeated Drew Coy and Trenton Doughton 8-3. At No. 2 doubles, Batesville's Will Moore and Matthew Skinner shut out Jackson Galley and Matthew Harper 8-0.
The JV Bulldogs move to 2-0 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.