The Pirates tennis team fell to Jennings County 3-2 Monday.
Greensburg's Jeter Edwards picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver rallied to win a 3-setter 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 1 singles, Bryce Stringer lost 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Dan Fisse lost 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey lost a close match in three sets 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
In junior varsity action, Jacob Duerstock won 8-0. Reece Chapman won 8-3. Wade Schutte won 8-0. Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy won 8-0.
Batesville
The Bulldogs tennis team dropped to 3-1 on the young season after a 3-2 loss to Shelbyville.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville's Jaden Smith lost 6-3, 7-5 to Shelbyville's Aiden Asher.
At No. 2 singles, Batesville's Sam Johnson defeated Shelbyville's Caden Jackett 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
Shelbyville's Logan Prickett won the No. 3 singles match over Batesville's Cole Pride 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville's Alec Bunselmeier and Jackson Tracy won 6-0, 6-4 over Shelbyville's Aiden Smith and Caden Clanton.
At No. 2 doubles, Shelbyville's Karson Schef and Reece Prickett defeated Batesville's Lyle Oesterling and Chase Schwegman 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-1.
Batesville's Landon Oldham and Lincoln Garrett both won in singles.
Rushville
Rushville's tennis team was defeated by Greenfield-Central 5-0 Monday.
In an improved effort on their season according to Coach Riddell, the No. 1 doubles duo of Kalib Parsley and Mason Mosburg began to find their stride, losing in two sets of 6-1, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Trevor Hunter battled out long rallies to eventually fall in two sets.
The JV team also took on the Cougars and were defeated with a score of 6-1. The sole win of the evening came from Edgar Fernandez in a singles match with a score of 6-1. Liam Gurley also played a competitive singles match, dropping his set in a tiebreaker. The doubles team of Wes Mauzy and Gurley narrowly missed the mark with a set score of 6-4.
The Lions host Lawrenceburg Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.