GREENSBURG – The Greensburg boys tennis team was able to overcome a medical forfeit by No. 1 singles player Dan Fisse to defeat Jennings County 3-2 Monday.
In other singles action, Mason McNulty won 6-0, 6-0 and Jacob Duerstock won 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver won 6-4, 6-4 to win the match for the Pirates. Elsewhere in doubles, Justin Adkins and Lance Coy lost 6-2, 7-5.
Rushville
GREENFIELD – The Lions tennis team traveled to Greenfield-Central Monday and fell to the Cougars 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Josh Wainwright fell to Chris Long in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Clayton Chase played competitive points at No. 2 singles, but was defeated by Mateo Molanphy 6-1, 6-0. Mason Mosburg was next to last off of the courts at No. 3 singles, falling to Caden Robertson 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles Wesley Mauzy and Edgar Fernandez played out competitive games with many going to deuce, but were unable to overcome CJ Michalek and Lucas Sitzman in two sets 6-1, 6-0. The Lions forfeit the No. 2 doubles position.
Lucas Winters represented the junior varsity in singles action, but was unable to capture a victory for the Lions.
Batesville
BATESVILLE – The Batesville tennis team hosted the Connersville Spartans Tuesday in the first EIAC matchup of the year.
Seniors Sam Johnson and Landon Oldham were honored before the match for their Senior Night. Both have played tennis since they were freshman year and have done a lot of good for the program.
The Spartans took the match 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Batesville’s Sam Johnson lost to Kolton DeBoard 6-1, 7-6 (10-8)
At No. 2 singles, Batesville’s Caleb Mohr lost to Clayton Roszell 6-3, 6-3.
At No. 3 singles, Batesville’s Lincoln Garrett fell to Anthony Struewing 6-4, 6-4.
Batesville’s No. 1 doubles team of Landon Oldham and Jevan Smith defeated Kadin Brock and Tyler Caudill 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
Batesville’s No. 2 doubles team of Wes Peters and Will Moore was defeated by Parker Thumb and Logan Young 6-1, 6-2.
The Bulldogs move to 1-4 on the season.
