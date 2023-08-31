GREENSBURG – With two wins in singles and a sweep of the doubles matches, Greensburg defeated EIAC rival Batesville 4-1.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg’s Mason McNulty defeated Lincoln Garrett 6-1, 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Greensburg’s Jacob Duerstock knocked off Jevan Smith 6-1, 6-2.
Greensburg’s No. 1 doubles pair of Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver won 6-1, 6-2 over Landon Oldham and Caleb Mohr.
Greensburg’s No. 2 doubles duo of Justin Adkins and Lance Coy knocked off Owen Westerfeld and Wes Peters 6-4, 6-2.
Batesville’s point came at No. 1 singles where Sam Johnson defeated Greensburg’s Dan Fisse 6-0, 6-3.
The Pirates picked up a 4-1 win over Brownstown Central.
At No. 1 singles, Fisse won 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. At No. 2 singles, McNulty suffered the lone defeat for Pirates, falling 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Duerstock won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, McKinsey and Beaver won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1. Adkins and Coy won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Pirates are back on the court at 6 p.m. Friday in the Silver Creek Invitational.
Rushville
MORRISTOWN – The Lions picked up their first win of the tennis season, knocking off Morristown 5-0.
Rushville’s Josh Wainwright defeated Dalton McMichael at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Clayton Chase defeated Ballinger 6-1, 6-2. Rushville’s Mason Mosburg won the No. 3 singles match over Eli Graves 6-4, 7-5.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Mauzy and Lucas Vaugn and No. 2 doubles team of Edgar Fernandez and Lucas Winters both won by default.
The Lions won their second straight match, a 3-2 win over EIAC foe Franklin County.
At No. 1 singles, Wainwright defeated Tyson Rosenberger 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Chase was defeated by Garrett Kuntz 7-5, 6-2. Mosburg captured the deciding win at No. 3 singles against Bryce Bruns after gaining momentum with a first-set tiebreaker win 7-6, 6-3.
The No. 1 doubles team of Mauzy and Vaughn won their first set, but were unable to maintain their momentum, losing to Ty Bruns and Trevor Bruns in three sets 5-7, 6-1, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Fernandez and Winters won by default.
Aiden Philpot played his debut match at junior varsity singles but was unable to gain ground on Tyler Teuschler with a final score of 8-0.
Batesville
The Bulldogs swept the singles matches to defeat East Central 3-2.
Sam Johnson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Caleb Mohr won 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). Lincoln Garrett won the No. 3 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Landon Oldham and Wes Peters lost 6-4, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Owen Westerfeld and Will Moore lost 6-3, 6-3.
