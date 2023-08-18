GREENSBURG – The Pirates hosted conference foe Rushville Wednesday. The Pirates posted a 4-1 win over the Lions.
Rushville’s lone point came at No. 1 singles where Josh Wainwright defeated Dan Fisse 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg’s Mason McNulty defeated Clayton Chase 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg’s Jacob Duerstock kknocked off Mason Mosburg 6-1, 6-0.
Greensburg’s No. 1 doubles team of Jack McKinsey and Maurice Beaver defeated Wesley Mauzy and Edgar Fernandez 6-0, 6-1.
The Lions forfeited the No. 2 doubles position.
“There was improvement across the board. We are excited to see what the team can still achieve,” Rushville Coach Riddell said.
Rushville
The Lions opened the season at East Central and fell short in a match that is yet to be finished due to the weather.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville sophomore Clayton Chase was defeated by Brenden Griffin in two sets 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville’s Mason Mosburg defeated Owen Mersmann in two sets 6-3, 6-3.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Mauzy and Edgar Fernandez was defeated 6-0, 6-2 by Ian Maxwell and Noah Mersmann. The Lions defaulted at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Josh Wainwright won his first set against Joel Richter 6-4 and was currently trailing in the second set. The match was stopped short due to rain to be finished at a later date.
In junior varsity action, Lucas Winters played singles in his debut with the team, but was unable to capture a victory.
Thursday, the Lions travelled to Eastern Hancock. After a rain delay, the Lions fell to the Royals 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Wainwright won his first set, but eventually lost the match in a super tiebreak 4-6, 6-2, 10-3. Chase led early at No. 2 singles, but fell 7-5, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Mosburg lost in two sets 6-1, 6-3.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Mauzy and Fernandez were defeated 6-0, 6-0.
Lucas Winters represented the junior varsity at No. 1 singles, but was unable to gain a game on his opponent.
The Lions are 0-3 as they prepare to head to Hauser Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.