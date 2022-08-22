GREENSBURG - In EIAC tennis action, Greensburg knocked off visiting Rushville 5-0.
Greensburg's Bryce Stringer defeated Rushville's Jensen Smith 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Greensburg's Dan Fisse knocked off Rushville's Trevor Hunter 6-0, 6-2.
Greensburg's Jeter Edwards won the No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-2 over Rushville's Josh Wainwright.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey defeated Rushville's Konner Parsley and Mason Mosburg 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg's Justin Adkins and Reece Beaver shut out Rushville's Clayton Chase and Lucas Vaughn 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg's Jacob Duerstock, Reece Chapman and Wade Schutte all won junior varsity singles matches 8-0. Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy won their doubles match 8-2.
Rushville
The Lions tennis team hosted Hauser Saturday and defeated the Jets 3-2 with a sweep of the singles matches. Rushville is 1-2 on the young season.
Rushville's Trevor Hunter picked up a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright shut out his opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Konner Parsley and Mason Mosburg lost 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Clayton Chase and Lucas Vaughn fell 6-2, 7-5.
With the match knotted at 2-2, Rushville's Jensen Smith captured the deciding match at No. 1 singles, defeating his opponent in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.
Rushville's junior varsity team fell to Hauser 3-0. Top performer for the day was Wes Mauzy, dropping his match with a score of 8-7.
