GREENSBURG - Greensburg's tennis team hit the courts on back-to-back nights this week.
On Wednesday, the Pirates knocked off visiting Columbus East 4-1.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Bryce Stringer cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Greensburg's Dan Fisse lost a close match at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-4.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Jeter Edwards won 6-2, 6-1.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Abe Tebbe and Jack McKinsey only gave up one game in winning 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg's Reece Beaver and Justin Adkins rallied to win 3-6, 6-2, 10-3.
In junior varsity action, Greensburg's Jacob Duerstock won 8-0. Greensburg's Reece Chapman and Wade Schutte lost 8-7 (4). Greensburg's Carter Hellmich and Lance Coy won 8-4.
On Tuesday, the Pirates fell on the road to Southwestern (Hanover) 4-1.
Stringer posted matching 6-1, 6-1 sets to win the No. 1 singles match.
At No. 2 singles, Fisse lost 6-3, 6-1.
Edwards lost 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Tebbe and McKinsey lost a tight battle 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.
At No. 2 doubles, Beaver and Adkins lost 6-2, 6-4.
In junior varsity action, Duerstock lost 8-5. Chapman won 8-5. Schutte shut out his opponent 8-0. Coy and Hellmich won 8-2.
Rushville
On the road at Connersville, the Lion tennis team (7-8) was defeated 5-0.
In competitive singles action according to Coach Riddell, Jensen Smith fell to James Williams at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Trevor Hunter battled back after dropping five consecutive games to start the match, but eventually fell to Clayton Roszell with scores 6-3, 7-5.
The JV team fell to the Spartans with a score of 4-0.
