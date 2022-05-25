BLOOMINGTON - Greensburg traveled to Bloomington South for the IHSAA tennis regional and faced the No. 3 Columbus North Bull Dogs. Columbus North advanced with a 5-0 victory over Greensburg.
The Lady Pirates finish the season at 15-3.
At No. 1 singles, Greensburg's Jenna Foster lost to Purdue commit Ashlie Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
Greensburg's Abigail Hoeing lost 6-0, 6-0 to sophomore Kathryn Wilson.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Josie Nobbe lost 6-0, 6-1, but her score didn’t really reflect the match, according to Coach Rigney.
"She battled through some long points, but her opponent , freshman, Aya Saad, was very offensive and was able to capitalize on big points," Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Chapman and Janae Comer fell 6-1, 6-1 to Tiffany Fu and Leah George.
At #2 doubles, Greensburg's Morgan Cain and Hailey Duerstock lost 6-2, 6-2 to Sydney Cooper and Annabelle Sun.
"There were moments in both doubles matches when we really elevated our play due to the competition, but the better duos definitely won," Coach Rigney said.
"We finished our season 15-3 and we have no seniors so there is a lot to look forward to. I am very proud of the growth this team made from the beginning of the season to now. They are hard workers and are very coachable. Two things that are necessary to be successful," Coach Rigney added.
Oldenburg Academy
The Lady Twisters traveled to Richmond for regional tennis action Tuesday. Oldenburg knocked off Centerville 4-1 to advance to the regional final against Franklin County.
At No. 1 singles, Gracie Helms (CHS) defeated Isabel Price (OA) 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Alyssa Wanstrath (OA) defeated Gaby Duke (CHS) 6-4, 6-2.
Evie Vanderpohl (OA) defeated Elizabeth Parker (CHS) 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, the No. 1 duo of Mimi Wilder and Evelyn Storms (OA) defeated Ava McCurdy and Kylar Marshall (CHS) 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 2 doubles, Mary Hunter and Emma Back (OA) defeated Emma Cooper and Ashtyn Allen (CHS) 6-1, 6-1.
