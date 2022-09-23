The high school tennis regular season is winding down and the area teams are preparing to hit their stride for the state tournament.
The sectional begins next week. The pairings for the sectional will be announced by the IHSAA beginning at 7 p.m. Monday. The draw can be viewed exclusively at IHSAAtv.org. Pairings will then be posted on the IHSAA website following the webcast.
Greensburg travels to Jennings County for sectional action. The Pirates are joined by the host Panthers, Madison, Southwestern (Hanover) and Shawe Memorial in the 5-team field.
Batesville will compete in the sectional hosted by East Central. Also in the sectional will be Milan and Oldenburg Academy. The Bulldogs are the highest ranked team in District 8 at fifth.
Connersville hosts a 4-team sectional. Rushville is the defending sectional champs. Joining the Lions and Spartans in the sectional field are Franklin County and Union County. Connersville looks to be the favorite. The Spartans are seeded sixth in District 4.
Rushville, and the rest of the EIAC squads, are competing in the EIAC individual tournament. The opening round was Thursday with the completion of the tournament set for Saturday at Greensburg.
The Lions tennis team went to Greensburg to compete in the individualized EIAC tournament on Thursday.
In the opening round, Greensburg's Dan Fisse knocked off Rushville's Jensen Smith 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Greensburg's No. 2 doubles team of Justin Adkins and Reese Beaver shut out Rushville's Konner Parsley and Clayton Chase 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 3 singles player Trevor Hunter won his first match 6-0, 6-0 over Franklin County's Bryce Bruns. Hunter was then defeated in a tight match 7-6, 6-4 by Connersville's Clayton Roszell.
Rushville lost opening round matches at No. 1 singles (Josh Wainwright) and No. 1 doubles (Mason Mosburg and Lucas Vaughn).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.