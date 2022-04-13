State ranked Oldenburg Academy knocked off Greensburg (1-1) 4-1 in tennis action.
Greensburg's win on the varsity level came at No. 2 singles where Abigail Hoeing cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg's Ella Chapman and Josie Nobbe fell to Oldenburg's Mimi Wilder and Evelyn Storms 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock fell to Emma Back adn mary Hunter 6-0, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Morgan Cain lost to Alyssa Wanstrath 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Jenna Foster lost a close match to Isabel Price 3-6, 6-4, 10-5 (super tie-breaker).
All of the junior varsity players including Kayla Kramer, Leah West, Claire Nobbe, and Annie Pumphrey were all victorious in their matches.
"We need a few days of practice outside to work on several areas that were exposed tonight," Coach Rigney said.
In the first poll of the tennis season, the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association (IHSTECA) ranked the Lady Twisters No. 27.
"This is the highest ranking we’ve ever had in my 15 years of coaching,” Coach Wilder said.
Tennis is played in a one-class system. Meaning, the small schools compete with the big schools every year to be crowned a state champion. So this list represents the entire state of Indiana for girls tennis.
BATESVILLE
The Lady Bulldogs fell to East Central 5-0 in the season opener for Batesville.
In singles, Heidi Kane (EC) defeated Summer Ratcliff (BHS) 6-0, 6-0. Peyton Pies (EC) knocked off Laney Walsman (BHS) 6-0, 6-1. Daphne Smets (EC) defeated Cara VanSickle (BHS) 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Machelle Batta and Elizabeth Kirchgassner (EC) defeated Cayman Werner and Annie Negovetich (BHS) 6-0, 6-0. Avery Daniels and Kelsey Scholl (EC) beat Belle Westerfeld and Isabelle Wonnell (BHS) 6-3, 6-2.
In junior varsity action, East Central won 5-2.
Josie Meyer won 6-0. The doubles team of Molly Meer and Kate Bauer posed an 8-3 victory.
RUSHVILLE
The Lady Lions tennis team (1-3) traveled to Franklin County and fell to the Lady Wildcats 4-1.
Rushville's Jin Calaf captured a victory at No. 3 singles, defeating her opponent in straight sets. Isabella Wilson played a close match at No. 2 singles with set scores of 7-5, 6-2.
In JV action, the Lady Lions were victorious with a team score of 3-2. Megan Alexander was victorious in singles action while the doubles squads of Pitman and Newbold and Beard and Adams each added a victory for the team.
