BATESVILLE - Some young local talent is making his mark in kid kart racing for drivers ages 5-8. Batesville's Hunter McBride is a 6-year-old racer that has been turning heads on the race course.
Most recently at Whiteland last Friday, McBride had a little trouble getting up to speed in practice. Adjustments were made to the kart. McBride qualified in P2. In the heat race, McBride spun on the first lap, but he regrouped and got things back together to finish P1 out of the five karts.
In the race, the first-lap spin struck again for McBride. But again, he regrouped and drove to victory. The 6-year-old driver put down some of his best times thus far at Whiteland. Hunter races with a Comer C51 motor and his kart can reach up to 40 mph.
Hunter and his dad Brian are looking forward to upcoming races.
This weekend, McBride Racing and the blue No. 6H will return to Whiteland Saturday and travel to Alexandria Sunday to race that road course.
This is the first year of racing for Hunter. He has already reached the podium on several occasions and he really like going fast. Hunter is looking to end the 2022 season at a national race in Daytona, Florida.
For more information on McBride Racing, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mcbride6H. You can also visit https://byihh36.wixsite.com/mcbrideracing website for more information and opportunities to sponsor this young driver as he chases his dreams.
