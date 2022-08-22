RUSHVILLE – An Austin Vance pass over the Milan defense to Chase Woolf completed the comeback for Rushville and ended the current longest losing streak (24 games) in the state.
The 57-yard connection from Vance to Woolf and the following Jayden Roosa rumble for the 2-point conversion gave the Lions a 41-35 victory.
Rushville opened the first quarter with 19 points. Milan countered with 14 in the quarter. Milan’s lone score of the second quarter gave the Indians a 21-19 lead at the half.
Milan scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter, compared to one TD for the Lions. The Indians led 35-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Rushville scored a pair of TDs and a pair of 2-point conversions to rally to the 6-point win, 41-35.
In the game, Vance passed for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Harper Miller led the Lion ground attack with 131 yards rushing. Roosa added 38 yards rushing and two TDs. Dylan Thompson had one carry for 14 yards.
In the passing game, Woolf caught four passes for 79 yards and one TD. Braydon Wilson caught four passes for 23 yards and one touchdown. Dre McKee caught four passes for 57 yards and one touchdown. Thompson caught three passes for 57 yards and one TD.
Milan quarterback Brayden Rohrig passed for 77 yards and one touchdown to go with 60 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Riley Johnson rushed for 218 yards and two TDs. Jonny Volk caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.
Junior Landon Browning led the Lions’ defense with nine tackles, including one tackle for loss. Brian Simmermon finished with seven tackles and two tackles for loss. Keegan Bowles had seven tackles and one tackle for loss. Jacob Crowder, Roosa and Kemper Seitz all had two tackles for loss. Bowles added two interceptions and Ralph Eakins had an interception. Roosa recovered a Milan fumble.
The Lions host Shelbyville at 7 p.m. Friday. The Golden Bears were defeated by Greensburg 35-21 in the opening week.
Batesville
The Bulldogs opened the season at Indian Creek. The Braves used an 18-point third quarter to pull away to the 37-25 victory.
The game was tied 6-6 after one quarter. The Braves added a touchdown in the second quarter to lead 13-6 at the half.
Indian Creek outscored the Bulldogs 18-6 in the third quarter to lead 31-12 heading to the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, Batesville scored 13 points, but was unable to overcome the deficit from the first three quarters and fell to the Braves 37-25.
Batesville travels at 7 p.m. Friday to Milan (0-1).
