GREENSBURG - Trailing 22-21 at the half, the Lady Pirates dominated the third quarter, outscoring Lawrenceburg 20-6 to secure the 51-42 victory on Thursday.
Greensburg finishes the regular season at 8-14 and 5-2 in the EIAC, good for third place. Lawrenceburg drops to 14-9 overall and 4-3 in the EIAC.
A lay-up by Greensburg's Mylie Wilkison opened the game. Lawrenceburg got on the board with a pair of free throws by Kirsten Cross. After a rebound bucket by Wilkison, Lawrenceburg's Cross drained a 3-pointer. Wilkison answered with a 3-pointer of her own.
Late in the quarter, Carlee Adams hit a 3-pointer to put the Lady Pirates on top 10-7. A free throw by Leah West gave Greensburg an 11-7 lead after one quarter.
West hit a 3-pointer to start the second and open a seven point lead for Greensburg. After a 3-pointer by Lawrenceburg's Nicole Houze, a free throw by Hannah Crowell and 3-pointer from Adams as Greensburg took an 18-10 lead.
Lawrenceburg rallied with an 8-0 run. Lizzie Redar had four in the spurt and the game was knotted at 18-18.
Wilkison stopped the run with a traditional three point play, but Lawrenceburg closed the half with a bucket by Cross and one by Redar to close the first half with Lawrenceburg in front 22-21.
Greensburg took control of the third quarter with a 10-2 run. Two West free throws and a steal and bucket by Wilkison got the Lady Pirates going. Four straight from Wilkison ended the run with Greensburg leading 31-24.
After a pair of free throws from Lawrenceburg's Redar, Emma McQueen drove to the bucket for two. A steal and bucket followed by a 3-pointer, all by Wilkison, pushed the Greensburg lead to 38-26. A bucket by Cross cut the Greensburg lead to 10, but Kayla Tamm's 3-pointer closed the third quarter with Greensburg leading 41-28.
Lawrenceburg's full-court zone press caused issues for the Lady Pirates in the fourth quarter. Lawrenceburg outscored the Lady Pirates 9-3 to open the final eight minutes. Adams hit a jumper from the right wing to push the lead to 46-37.
Lawrenceburg cut the deficit to 46-39 on a bucket by Redar and then to 47-41 with two free throws by Cambria Clawson. The Lady Pirates closed out the win with a pair of Crowell free throws and two free throws from Wilkison.
For the Lady Pirates, Wilkison led the way with 24 points. Adams was also in double figures with 11 points. West had eight points. Tamm and Crowell both scored three points. McQueen added two points.
Lawrenceburg was led by Cross with 15 points and Redar with 11 points.
Sectional action begins Tuesday at Greensburg with Rushville facing Franklin County. On Wednesday, Lawrenceburg takes on Connersville in the first game. Batesville and Greensburg meet in the second game.
