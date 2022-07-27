I recently returned from our annual vacation trip to Florida. And what does that mean next? High school fall sports are about to begin.
After a week of relaxation on the beach, my thoughts now return to the local sports scene and the upcoming fall season.
Which teams are going to build from last year's success? Which teams are going to make a turnaround? How many sectional championships will our local fans get to see? Will our local teams be represented in the state finals?
Each year brings new exciting match-ups and unexpected standout performances.
Schools in Decatur County, Rush County and Ripley County won a total of six sectional titles last fall. There were two regional champions and several local representatives in the semistate and one team in the state finals in the Batesville Lady Bulldogs golf team.
I am looking forward to the 2022 fall sports season with the possibilities of even more success stories this year.
Brickyard
It will be a busy weekend at IMS this weekend. Three separate races on the road course will fill the plate of any racing fan. NTT IndyCar Series, NASCAR Xfinity and Cup drivers will be challenging the 14-turn road course.
NFL Football
NFL players and coaches are entering training camp. This is one of my favorite seasons of the year - football season.
I was happy to see my Tampa Bay Bucs sign Julio Jones. Can’t have too many weapons for TB12.
It should be interesting with all the changes in quarterbacks with different teams. I like the Colts picking up Matt Ryan. I think Matty Ice will enjoy having a running back like Jonathan Taylor. This will have to make his job a little easier.
I am sure fans in Denver are happy to see No. 3 Russell Wilson in an orange uniform and I think fans in Atlanta will warm up to Marcus Mariota and his dual-threat abilities.
Some of the other pick-ups are questionable to me: Deshaun Watson to Cleveland (if he gets to play this season), Mitchell Trubisky to Pittsburgh (and then drafting a “franchise” QB), Carson Wentz to Washington and Drew Lock to Seattle.
College Football
This is probably my favorite sport to watch and follow. I will watch it whenever it is on and don’t really care which teams are playing.
I am a Notre Dame fan, so the first game of the year will be a big one. The Irish travel to Columbus to face national power Ohio State Sept. 3. Preseason polls have both teams in the top 10. I hope it is fun to watch for all us Irish fans.
If you look ahead at the college football schedule, check out a brutal Week 5 with games including Alabama at Arkansas, LSU at Auburn, Kentucky at Ole Miss, Michigan at Iowa, Oklahoma State at Baylor, Utah State at BYU, NC State at Clemson and Texas A&M at Mississippi State. Some of these games could make or break their chance at a conference or national title.
LIV Golf
LIV Golf is expanding to 14 tournaments in 2023, following the eight in 2022. There will be an increase in the purses by some $150 million. Players are getting to play less tournaments and make more money.
Who of us wouldn’t change less work for more money?
