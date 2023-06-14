With the completion of Wednesday’s second and final round of the IHSAA golf state tournament in Carmel and the baseball state finals this weekend in Indianapolis, the 2023 high school sports season will have come and gone. That went by fast.
Don’t blink...fall sports will be here before we know it. Girls golf is set to start the end of next month and we will start the cycle all over.
But for now, one of my favorite events to watch is set to start Friday in Omaha...the baseball College World Series.
First pitch of the series is set for 2 p.m. Friday with two surprises taking the field in the opening game. Oral Roberts (52-12) faces TCU (42-22).
The Golden Eagles are probably not the first team to roll off your tongue when talking about traditional baseball powers, but Oral Roberts beat No. 11 Oklahoma State, Washington and Dallas Baptist in the regional and Oregon in the super regional to get to Omaha. And 52 wins is nothing to overlook.
TCU has been solid all year. I wish the Horned Frogs would have had to play Indiana State in Terre Haute...or a neutral site. I am not sure the Sycamores would have advanced if playing at home, but you have to think the familiarity and comfort of playing at home would have been better for the Sycamores.
Virginia (50-13) and Florida (50-15) are scheduled for the second game Friday. The Cavaliers have the highest team batting average in the country at .335 and the fourth best pitching ERA at 3.77.
Anything can happen in the tournament. Who would have thought a lazy fly ball to the outfield would get lost in the California night sky and drop safely in the Texas outfield for a walk-off win to send Stanford to the CWS?
Speaking of the Cardinal, if the weather holds out, Saturday’s schedule pits No. 1 Wake Forest (52-10) against Stanford (44-18) in the first game. The second game is an All-SEC affair with LSU (48-15) taking on Tennessee (43-20).
The top ranked Demon Deacons have the best pitching rotation in the land. Wake Forest has a combined 2.84 ERA. The next best team in the country is Tennessee at 3.57. Wake Forest also hit the third most home runs as a team with 129. LSU hit 133 bombs.
In the bottom bracket (Wake Forest, Stanford, LSU and Tennessee), the top three teams in strikeouts per nine inning all sit. Wake Forest averages 12.2 Ks per nine innings followed by Tennessee 11.8 and LSU 11.6.
With Charles Schwab Stadium considered a pitcher’s park, look for the talented arms to make a difference in the series and, for me, that is in the bottom bracket. But when you get to Omaha, it comes down to which team gets hot and stays hot.
My Prediction: I think the bottom bracket is tougher (Wake Forest, Stanford, LSU and Tennessee), so I see the survivor of that winning it all. I’ll take Wake Forest over Virginia for the title.
