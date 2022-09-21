Beginning with Friday night football, this weekend's local sports scene should be an interesting one for area fans.
Both Greensburg and North Decatur will be celebrating Homecoming at Friday's games.
The undefeated and Class A No. 4 Chargers (5-0) host Rushville (2-3).
North's defense gave up its first points of the season last week at Lapel. This week, the defense will be tested with Rushville's no-huddle attack through the air with quarterback Austin Vance and on the ground with running backs Harper Miller and Jayden Roosa.
Rushville has played some close games this season with its three loses coming by a combined 16 points.
North's offense has not had a problem lighting up the scoreboard. The Chargers are averaging nearly 44 points per game, with a low of 36 points in a 36-0 win over Shenandoah and a high of 57 in the season opening win over South Decatur. Reid Messer had found the end zone 11 times this year and he is averaging more than 106 rushing per game.
The Pirates (1-4) return home to face Franklin County (1-4). The Pirates will be happy to be playing in front of the home crowd following back-to-back long road trips to Lawrenceburg and South Dearborn.
The Wildcats are coming off two straight shut outs, falling at East Central 54-0 and to Lawrenceburg 28-0.
South Decatur hits the road this week after posted two straight wins, including last week's 55-20 victory over Hillcrest Academy on Homecoming.
Corbin Johnson rushed for 205 yards in the South win last week.
The Cougars (2-3) travel to Cloverdale (1-4). The Clovers are coming off a 74-0 loss to Cascade two weeks ago and a 58-7 loss at North Putman last week.
Batesville (2-3) plays host to Class 3A No. 10 Lawrenceburg (4-1).
The Bulldogs were defeated by Class 4A No. 5 East Central 35-0 last week.
Will Jaisle and Gage Pohlman lead the Bulldogs' rushing attack with 310 yards and 248 respectively through the first four games. Cade Kaiser and Bryson Bonelli are the main receiving targets for Jaisle.
Girls Golf
The golf season has reached the regional round of the IHSAA tournament.
The area has two teams and two individuals competing this weekend.
At The Legends Golf Club in Franklin, No. 6 Batesville will be in the field. The Lady Bulldogs won the sectional title last week with a new school record score of 294. The Lady Bulldogs are looking to earn a return trip to the state finals.
Greensburg's Sarah Stapp and North Decatur's Addie Gauck will also compete at The Legends as individuals.
At Edgewood Golf Course in Anderson, the Lady Lions of Rushville will compete in the regional for a second straight year. Rushville placed third at the New Palestine Sectional held at Hawk's Tail Golf Course in Greenfield.
Also Saturday
It will be a busy day around Greenburg. The EIAC individual tennis tournament is scheduled for Saturday. The Pirates and Lady Pirates also host Lawrenceburg in a doubleheader.
EIAC cross country teams head to Batesville for the conference meet Saturday.
North Decatur (at Martinsville) and Greensburg (at Hauser) will also be in action on the road at volleyball tournaments.
